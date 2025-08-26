Chay Spirits Meets Demand for Clean-Label Alcohol as Millennial Consumers Seek Better-for-You Options

After losing more than 150 pounds and embracing a new lifestyle, I realized alcohol was still lagging behind.” — Chase Glick, Founder of Chay Spirits

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chay Spirits, a new entrant in the spirits industry, has launched a line of clean-label vodkas and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails designed for modern consumers seeking better-for-you options without compromising on taste or quality.Founded by Chase Glick, Chay Spirits was created to fill a critical gap in the market: a line of alcoholic beverages that align with health-conscious lifestyles while maintaining full flavor. Each Chay product is made with zero sugar, low carbs, plant-based sweeteners, and all-natural ingredients. The line of beverages are a distinct departure from traditional offerings that often rely on artificial additives or excess sugars.“For most of my life, I struggled with weight, confidence, and feeling like I didn’t belong in spaces where fun and wellness intersected,” said Chase Glick, Founder of Chay Spirits. “After losing more than 150 pounds and embracing a new lifestyle, I realized alcohol was still lagging behind. Chay was built to address that disconnect and deliver a product that reflects how people actually want to live.”The Chay Spirits portfolio includes naturally flavored vodkas such as Lemon, Hibiscus, Coconut, and Vanilla, as well as RTD cocktails like the Vanilla Espresso Martini (caffeine-free), Lemon Drop Martini, and Coconut Mojito. All are infused with allulose, a plant-based sweetener with zero glycemic impact that delivers the taste and mouthfeel of sugar without its physiological effects.What sets Chay apart is not only its formulation but also its control over production. Unlike many contract-manufactured brands, Chay owns its proprietary recipes, enabling consistent quality and a true brand-to-bottle story rooted in transformation and transparency.Chay has been stocked in more than 350 retail and on-premise locations across Illinois, Indiana, and Texas, including Jewel-Osco, Total Wine, The Ritz-Carlton, Lyric Opera, River’s Casino, and independent retailers. Expansion into additional states including Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan is in the works.Chay Spirits enters the market as demand for clean-label and lifestyle-aligned alcoholic beverages continues to grow. Its zero-compromise approach to ingredients, experience, and flavor positions it as a category innovator in the evolving landscape of premium spirits.For more information, visit www.chayspirits.com or follow @drinkchay on Instagram.About Chay SpiritsChay Spirits is a clean-label vodka and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand offering better-for-you options without compromising on taste, quality, or experience. Made with zero sugar, low carbs, plant-based sweeteners, and all-natural ingredients, Chay products are crafted to align with modern lifestyles. The company owns its proprietary formulations and uses allulose as a sweetener to deliver full flavor with no glycemic impact. Founded in 2023, Chay is currently available in over 350 retail and on-premise accounts across multiple states, with continued expansion planned. Chay Spirits is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.chayspirits.com or follow @drinkchay on Instagram.###

