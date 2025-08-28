Royal Cyber Wins Dual Industry Honors: Excellence Award at IBM TechXchange and B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator

Excellence Award at IBM TechXchange and B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator of the Year

Royal Cyber is honored with two awards: Excellence Award in App Modernization at IBM TechXchange and the B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator of the Year.

The IBM TechXchange Excellence Award validates our vision of AI-driven innovation to modernize ecosystems—helping enterprises embrace change without disruption and deliver speed, scale, and value.” — Syed Basheer, Senior Vice-President of Technology at Royal Cyber

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in digital transformation and enterprise solutions, proudly announces its recognition with two prestigious awards: the Excellence Award in App Modernization at IBM TechXchange and the B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator of the Year 2025 at B2B eCommerce World. These honors underscore Royal Cyber’s expertise in application modernization, automation-first strategies, and transformative B2B commerce solutions that empower enterprises worldwide.________________________________________IBM TechXchange Excellence Award: Modernizing Kroger’s Enterprise IntegrationsRoyal Cyber has been announced as the winner of the Excellence in App Modernization Award by IBM, which will be formally presented at the upcoming IBM TechXchange conference. The award recognizes Royal Cyber’s groundbreaking work with Kroger, one of the world’s largest retailers, to modernize its enterprise integration landscape.The project involved migrating 3,600+ legacy integrations to the latest IBM ACE v12 platform, powered by Royal Cyber’s proprietary I2AC automation tool . This large-scale modernization delivered measurable business outcomes:• 50% higher ROI through more efficient integrations.• 30% faster issue resolution, improving agility for store and supply chain operations.• 20% fewer errors, ensuring smoother customer and vendor transactions.• Near-zero downtime, safeguarding critical operations throughout migration.• Stronger security and monitoring, with upgraded observability features.This automation-first approach creates a scalable, secure foundation for innovation across retail, supply chain, and eCommerce, demonstrating Royal Cyber’s ability to deliver modernization at scale._______________________________________B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator of the YearAdding to its accolades, Royal Cyber was also honored at the B2B eCommerce World Awards as the B2B eCommerce Agency & System Integrator of the Year 2025. This award recognizes Royal Cyber’s strategic leadership and proven impact in helping organizations adopt and scale B2B eCommerce integrations with future-ready architectures.Through innovative solutions built on leading platforms such as Salesforce Commerce Cloud, commercetools, Adobe Commerce, and SAP Commerce Cloud,Royal Cyber has enabled enterprises to:• Build modern, composable B2B storefronts.• Accelerate time-to-market with headless commerce and cloud-native architectures.• Deliver personalized buyer experiences that increase engagement and conversion.• Integrate seamlessly with ERP, CRM, and supply chain systems for end-to-end automation.“This award reflects the hard work, creativity, and customer-first approach of our global teams,” said Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice-President at Royal Cyber. “We are proud to partner with our clients to redefine the future of B2B commerce, enabling businesses to grow, scale, and thrive in the digital economy.”________________________________________Dual Recognition: A Testament to Royal Cyber’s ExpertiseWinning both awards in the same year highlights Royal Cyber’s unique ability to deliver value across the enterprise technology spectrum—from modernizing mission-critical systems to driving digital commerce success. With nearly two decades of expertise, Royal Cyber has become the trusted partner for enterprises seeking innovation in app modernization, cloud transformation, AI, and digital commerce.Clients worldwide—from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing enterprises—rely on Royal Cyber’s domain expertise, automation-first mindset, and global delivery model to accelerate transformation while reducing risk and cost.________________________________________Looking AheadRoyal Cyber is committed to expanding its portfolio of AI-driven transformation and commerce solutions, helping organizations build future-proof digital foundations. By combining technical excellence with industry-specific expertise, Royal Cyber continues to deliver solutions that not only solve today’s challenges but also enable tomorrow’s growth.________________________________________About Royal CyberFounded in 2002, Royal Cyber is a global IT consulting and digital transformation leader, with specializations across AI, cloud, automation, commerce, and data analytics.With deep expertise in mainframe modernization, enterprise integration, and intelligent platforms, Royal Cyber empowers businesses to innovate faster and operate smarter.Serving clients across industries worldwide, the company delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions that drive agility, enhance customer experiences, and unlock measurable business value in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

I2AC IIB to App Connect - Middleware

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.