Royal Cyber Expands Its ServiceNow Footprint with Innovative Applications Now Available on the ServiceNow Store

Transforming ServiceNow experiences with ready-to-use enterprise solutions from Royal Cyber

Royal Cyber launches new ServiceNow apps to optimize catalogs, automate testing, and enhance enterprise productivity.

This launch is about speed and simplicity — helping enterprises unlock the full potential of ServiceNow with smart, ready-to-use apps” — said Imran Tahir, Sr. Director, Digital Transformation at Royal Cyber

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in digital transformation and a ServiceNow Build Platform Partner, today announced the availability of its suite of innovative applications on the ServiceNow Store.These solutions are designed to streamline Catalog Management, automate testing and reduce manual troubleshooting effort, enhance productivity, and drive smarter decision-making across enterprises leveraging the ServiceNow platform.With offerings that range from catalog optimization and compliance checks to agile development monitoring and automated testing, Royal Cyber continues to strengthen its position as a trusted innovator in the ServiceNow ecosystem.________________________________________Applications Available on the ServiceNow Store• GoTestPro – Enables no-code test automation within ServiceNow, making testing faster, more accurate, and easier to manage.• Discovery Assist – Pre-validates endpoints before Discovery runs, reducing failures and improving CMDB accuracy.• Catalog IQ – Provides data-driven insights into catalog usage, helping teams identify popular services and optimize underutilized ones.• Catalog Pulse – Captures real-time feedback from users on catalog items, transforming insights into actionable improvements.• Catalog Compliance Checker – Ensures catalog items meet organizational and design standards by performing automated compliance checks.• Agile Story Monitor – Tracks Agile development progress, monitors story completion stages, and highlights bottlenecks for improved delivery timelines.• WinOps Pro – Automates Windows administrative tasks such as permission setups, configuration updates, and routine maintenance directly from ServiceNow.• Domain Search Central – Simplifies domain availability checks and smart suggestions for IT teams managing digital assets.________________________________________Config Accelerators: ITSM, CSM and HRSD Configuration AcceleratorsBeyond the Store offerings, Royal Cyber continues to innovate with exclusive, enterprise-grade accelerators:• Integrations: SCCM Integration, Azure Integration, Azure DevOps (ADO) Integration, and API Integration Wizard.• AI & Productivity Enhancements: AI Assist, AI Knowledge Generation, CoPilot for IRM insights, and Xtract AI for Twitter automation.• Workflow & Catalog Optimization: Table Tracker, Table Impact Engine, FlowAnalyze, and CoPilot Catalog Navigator.• Enhancing Operations & Employee Experience: User Exit Management, CSM AutoConfig, and Microsoft Copilot Integrations.Explore the full portfolio at Royal Cyber’s ServiceNow Solutions ________________________________________"At Royal Cyber, our goal has always been to deliver solutions that solve real-world challenges said Brijesh Anghan, Director – ServiceNow at Royal Cyber. "With these new apps and accelerators, we’re giving enterprises the tools to automate, optimize, and innovate faster — all while improving user experience and reducing complexity."________________________________________Royal Cyber at ServiceNow World Forum – ChicagoRoyal Cyber will be showcasing its latest ServiceNow innovations at the ServiceNow World Forum – Chicago 2025 , where enterprises can explore live demos, connect with ServiceNow experts, and see firsthand how these apps and accelerators are transforming digital workflows.________________________________________About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber is a global IT consulting and solutions provider specializing in digital transformation across AI, cloud, automation, commerce, and data analytics.As a ServiceNow Specialist Partner, Royal Cyber delivers cutting-edge applications, custom integrations, and consulting services to help enterprises maximize ROI on the platform. With deep expertise in mainframe modernization, enterprise integration, and intelligent platforms, the company empowers businesses to innovate faster and operate smarter.Serving clients worldwide, Royal Cyber provides scalable, end-to-end solutions that enhance customer experiences, improve agility, and unlock measurable business value in today’s digital economy.

Bringing Unmatched Global Experience to Support ServiceNow Endeavors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.