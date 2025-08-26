Paige Velasquez Budde Wins 2025 Austin Business Journal Women in Business Award

Paige Velasquez Budde by Dave Creaney

CEO of Zilker Media and author of The Strategic Business Influencer honored for leading one of Austin's fastest-growing PR and marketing agencies.

Leadership is defined by initiative, consistency, and service, and anyone at any stage can make a difference by showing up with courage and curiosity.” — Paige Velasquez Budde

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paige Velasquez Budde , co-founding partner and CEO of Zilker Media, has won a 2025 Austin Business Journal Women in Business Award. She was honored at the annual awards luncheon in downtown Austin, bringing together leaders from Central Texas to celebrate the region’s most impactful women in business.The 2025 Austin Business Journal Women in Business Awards marked the 31st year of honoring women executives across Central Texas who exemplify leadership, influence, and community impact. Selected by a panel of business leaders and past winners, Velasquez Budde joins an esteemed class of honorees who are shaping Austin’s business landscape.“This award is such a meaningful honor because it reflects the work we do every day at Zilker Media,” said Velasquez Budde. “My career in Austin has given me the privilege of learning from and working alongside some of the most powerful women in business and those who champion us, and they have shaped so much of what I know about leadership and influence."In addition to her recognition, the award reflects the collective impact of the Zilker Media team. Three other Zilker Media team members—Shelby Janner, Chief Publicity Officer; Haley Snider, Strategy Director; and Nichole Williamson, Chief Strategy Officer—were also nominated in this year’s Women in Business Awards, underscoring the agency’s strength in developing trusted leaders.This year also marked a standout moment for the Zilker Media client community, as several of the agency’s clients earned recognition as Women in Business nominees, including:- Marcela Andrés, Founder & CEO, designEDengagement- Cassie LaMere, Founder & Creative Director, Cassie LaMere Events- Emily LaRusch, Founder & CEO, Back Office Betties- Cassie Paul, Co-Founder & President of Content Lion, COO of Motiv- Marsha Stone, Founder & CEO, Foundation Stone Family of Programs- Donna Zinsmeyer, Vice President of Operations, vcfo“To be recognized alongside so many incredible women is deeply humbling and motivating,” added Velasquez Budde. “The Women in Business Awards highlight the collective power of Austin’s leaders to innovate, give back, and inspire the next generation. My message to women in business is not to wait for a title to lead. Leadership is defined by initiative, consistency, and service, and anyone at any stage can make a difference by showing up with courage and curiosity.”Paige’s forthcoming book, The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Brand with a Small Budget, is available for pre-order now . To learn more about Paige and Zilker Media, visit www.zilkermedia.com About Paige Velasquez BuddePaige Velasquez Budde is a marketer, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and Co-Founding Partner & CEO of Zilker Media, an award-winning PR and brand strategy agency based in Austin. She is the author of the forthcoming book The Strategic Business Influencer: Building a Brand with a Small Budget (November 2025) and a frequent speaker on building trusted leaders and companies at organizations including Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase, Harvard Medical School, and The University of Texas. She delivered a TEDx talk at the University of Texas Graduate Business School in 2023. Paige resides in Dripping Springs, Texas, with her husband and son.About Zilker MediaZilker Media is an award-winning PR, brand strategy, and creative design agency based in Austin, Texas. Known for building trusted leaders and companies, the firm helps executives, entrepreneurs, and mission-driven companies scale credibility and visibility through earned media, thought leadership, and AI-optimized digital footprints. With a philosophy rooted in trust as today’s most valuable currency, Zilker Media specializes in making leaders and companies both discoverable to algorithms and deeply trusted by humans across a range of industries, including health care, construction, banking, fintech, venture capital, B2G, commercial real estate, law, and more. From high-authority media placements to executive brand strategy and AI discoverability audits, Zilker Media equips its clients to stand out, earn influence, and drive impact in an era where visibility is everything. Learn more at www.zilkermedia.com ###

