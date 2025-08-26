Celebrating Excellence in Education: Honoring Maine’s Outstanding Teachers

(Pictured: Commissioner Makin poses with all of the awardees during the ceremony)

The 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit on August 5 and 6 featured a moving celebration of teacher excellence, honoring educators who embody the very best of teaching and leadership. Colleagues, leaders, and supporters from across the state gathered to recognize and celebrate recipients of the Maine History Teacher of the Year, the Milken Educator Award, and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

2025 Maine History Teacher of the Year



Sarah Campbell, a social studies teacher at Brunswick High School, was named the 2025 Maine History Teacher of the Year in a heartfelt presentation by her former student, Jacquelyn Taylor. Campbell was recognized for her exceptional ability to bring history to life, sparking curiosity, critical thinking, and civic engagement in her students. Her dedication to historical inquiry has left a lasting impact not only on her students but also on the broader educational community.

2025 Milken Educator Award Recipient



Micah Depper, a seventh-grade science teacher at Bath Middle School, was honored with the prestigious 2025 Milken Educator obelisk presented by RSU 1 Assistant Superintendent Katie Joseph. Known as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Award highlights early- to mid-career educators who are making extraordinary contributions to the field. Depper’s innovative teaching, leadership in curriculum development, and unwavering commitment to student success set him apart as an educator of distinction and a role model for peers statewide.

PAEMST Finalists and Awardees

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the nation’s highest honors for K-12 STEM educators. This year’s ceremony celebrated both state finalists and past awardees whose expertise continues to shape the future of mathematics and science education in Maine.

2025 PAEMST State Finalists – Secondary Science:

Samantha Poll, science teacher at Samuel L. Wagner Middle School, presented by Amanda Grove

Elizabeth (Betsy) Trenckmann, science teacher at Hermon High School, presented by Beth ByersSmall

PAEMST State Awardees:

2021 Secondary Mathematics: Lora Levenseler, Camden Hills Regional High School, presented by Ken Vencil

2022 Elementary Science: Katherine (Katie) Coppens, Falmouth Middle School, presented by Jenn Page

2022 Elementary Mathematics: Katelyinne (Kate) Green, formerly of Ella Lewis School (unable to attend)

2023 Secondary Science: Diana Allen, Sanford Middle School, presented by Tonya Prentice

2023 Secondary Mathematics: Elizabeth (Beth) Hayden, Bonny Eagle High School (unable to attend)

Each honoree was recognized for their excellence in STEM teaching and for their dedication to equity, student empowerment, and lifelong learning.

This ceremony was a powerful reminder of the profound impact that educators have on students, communities, and the future of Maine. Through heartfelt tributes and well-deserved recognition, the event reaffirmed the Maine DOE’s commitment to honoring teachers who go above and beyond every day.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees—your passion and dedication continue to inspire Maine’s next generation of learners.