Oregon doubles energy bill assistance funding to help families address the rising cost of living

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) applauds a significant investment that will help more households with low incomes pay their utility bills. In June, legislators passed House Bill 3792, doubling funding for the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) from $20 million to $40 million. Governor Tina Kotek signed the bill, along with other energy affordability bills, into law yesterday.

“The biggest issue on people’s minds is the affordability of everyday life,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “These programs may not have broad name recognition but are a way OHCS helps people make ends meet through providing energy assistance payments. In an evolving economy, keeping families and communities stable, while creating opportunity, remains our priority.”

OEAP provides energy assistance to qualifying customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, based on household size and annual income. Since launching in 1999, OEAP has assisted more than 85,000 customers, helping 92% of participants to avoid energy shutoffs.

With the federal administration announcing potential cuts and elimination of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Oregon lawmakers acted to shield residents from this instability by expanding the state-funded OEAP. LIHEAP, which provides grants and energy efficiency services to millions nationwide, has become a lifeline for families like Don’s.

Don, a father of six and a seasoned welder and pipefitter, never thought he’d need help to keep his lights on. After a traumatic head injury in March 2023 left him unable to work, Don’s finances deteriorated. “I always made good money,” he recalled. But after a long recovery, an electric bill exceeding $1,100 nearly pushed him over the edge.

Through his sister, Don found Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) and learned he qualified for LIHEAP. Initially skeptical, he was met with compassion and practical support. “They were like, ‘We’ll get you hooked up and see what we can do.’ And they did. More than once.”

Don’s story reflects thousands of households across the state relying on assistance to maintain basic utilities and stability. From Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024, more than 59,100 households received LIHEAP funds.

Community action agencies and local partners providing these programs are facing more demand with fewer resources. Without sustained funding, vulnerable Oregonians could face utility shutoffs.