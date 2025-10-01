KAPLAN MD® Introduces Diamond Contour® Clinical Repair Balm in Honor of National Eczema Awareness Month

This October, in recognition of National Eczema Awareness Month, KAPLAN MD honors the millions affected by eczema with a new approach to caring for their skin.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October marks National Eczema Awareness Month, a time to shed light on the more than 31 million Americans who live with eczema, a chronic skin condition that causes dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. To address this need, Dr. Stuart Kaplan, a Beverly Hills dermatologist trusted by celebrities, beauty editors, and patients worldwide, is introducing the KAPLAN MD® Diamond Contour® Clinical Repair Balm, a luxurious, steroid-free alternative designed to soothe, protect, and visibly transform eczema-prone skin.

The KAPLAN MD Diamond Contour Clinical Repair Balm is now available at KaplanMD.com.

“Eczema is one of the top medical dermatology concerns I see in my practice. My approach is different; I focus on the challenges others ignore,” says Dr. Kaplan. “This Clinical Repair Balm merges clinical-grade relief with anti-aging innovation to deliver both comfort and transformation for eczema-prone skin.”

With over 35 years of experience treating patients at his Beverly Hills practice and serving as an Attending Physician in Dermatology at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital, Dr. Kaplan has seen firsthand the physical and emotional toll of eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis. Traditional steroid treatments provide temporary relief but can thin the skin with long-term use. Over-the-counter creams often contain the minimum required levels of soothing agents and fail to address long-term skin health.

A Next-Generation Approach to Eczema Care

Dr. Kaplan’s new Diamond Contour® Clinical Repair Balm is designed as a next-generation approach to eczema care, merging clinical-grade relief with anti-aging innovation. At the core is 1.5% Colloidal Oatmeal, the maximum FDA-approved strength and significantly higher than the 0.5%–1% typically found in over-the-counter eczema creams. This delivers superior soothing, barrier repair, and lasting comfort for irritated, eczema-prone skin.

The formula is further powered by 7 peptides, Bio-Placenta, and MVP Sirt Peptide to visibly smooth fine lines, boost elasticity, and restore resilience. A blend of 6 essential moisturizers, including Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid, and Squalane, provides deep, long-lasting hydration, while Crushed Diamonds and Vitamin C Complex help brighten uneven tone and diminish the look of discoloration.

In clinical testing, participants experienced a 42% increase in hydration after one use. In a two-week consumer perception study, 100% of participants reported softer, smoother, more supple skin, with visible improvements in hydration and overall health. Every participant also experienced soothing relief from itchy, irritated skin caused by eczema.

“My quality ingredients were formulated to provide powerful, steroid-free relief while improving skin health over time. Each one was chosen to calm irritation, repair the barrier, and restore comfort and confidence to eczema-prone skin,” Dr. Kaplan explains.

Key Clinical Ingredients

-- 1.5% Colloidal Oatmeal – Maximum FDA-approved strength for superior soothing and barrier repair

-- Bio-Placenta – Boosts collagen and elastin production for healthier, more resilient skin

-- Babassu Oil – A nourishing Amazonian emollient for long-lasting softness

-- Centella Asiatic Phytosome – Soothes irritation naturally without synthetic fragrance

Reviews:

★★★★★ My Skin’s New Secret Weapon

The Clinical Repair Balm is a game changer. It melts into my skin and instantly soothes any dryness or irritation. My skin feels softer, smoother, and more resilient every time I use it. Total must-have for summer recovery!

★★★★★ Better Than Expected!

After trying any number of products to calm and heal the eczema on my hands and feet, I didn't want to get my hopes up when I ordered the Clinical Repair Balm. It has performed so far beyond anything I’ve tried. It knocked out the intense itching, and the painful cracks on my hands are healing, almost overnight. You don’t need a lot, and it really does soak in - no greasy or oily residue. Very glad I picked up two!

★★★★★ Amazing Product

I never write reviews, but felt so compelled when I saw what this product did for my skin. I have now recommended it to everyone I know. It’s so soothing and healing. I’ve used it on my face and arms and can’t believe something can work so well. I’ve used it on my mother in the nursing home, who seems to just suffer from dry, itchy skin every single day, and it is so gratifying to see her change back to this soft, supple feeling. Thank you so much Dr. Kaplan for creating such an incredible product.

★★★★★ Just Get It. Wow!

I think not only is this product so incredible, in terms of size, but what it actually does as someone who suffers from dermatitis it’s been such a struggle but this has definitely helped my skin when my flare outs are on my face and the fact that I can also use it on my body also such a great product. I recommend you try it out for the price and the size, and definitely the ingredients in this. You better get your hands on it.😍

About Dr. Stuart Kaplan

For over 35 years, Dr. Stuart Kaplan has been a leader in dermatology, combining luxury skincare with clinical results. In addition to his Beverly Hills practice, he serves as an Attending Physician in Dermatology at the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital, where he mentors doctors and residents. His mission is to innovate skincare that not only treats but transforms, bringing patients confidence as well as comfort.

For more information or to purchase the KAPLAN MD® Diamond Contour® Clinical Repair Balm, click here: https://www.kaplanmd.com/products/diamond-contour-clinical-repair-balm?_pos=1&_sid=ebebe06ae&_ss=r

