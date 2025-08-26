Minister Maropene Ramokgopa hosts G20 Outreach programme in Marble Hall at Limpopo, 28 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will host a G20 Community Outreach Programme in Marble Hall, Sekhukhune District Municipality, Limpopo. The event will take place on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

The outreach programme will provide a platform to the local community on the significance of South Africa hosting the G20 Presidency, as the first African country to do so. It will also involve civil society and other non-state actors in reflecting on the Presidency’s priorities.

As South Africa marks Women’s Month by honouring the voices of women, the country’s G20 Presidency seeks to affirm that women’s leadership is not only political and economic, but also cultural and moral. Through this platform, South Africa has an opportunity to influence leadership narratives within the G20 by spotlighting women in traditional leadership and young women as partners in governance. This will demonstrate that leadership is not one-dimensional but enriched by youthful energy and cultural heritage.

Embedding women’s voices in the G20 agenda reinforces the principle that global progress is impossible without gender equality and intergenerational leadership.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025

Time: 10:00

Venue: Marble Hall, Limpopo

Media RSVPs: Kgopotso Rapakuana – rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za / 073 058 3876

Enquiries:

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 064 802 3003

Email: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Enquiries:

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation:

Mr Tom Nkosi

Departmental Head of Communications

Cell: 079 907 9016

Email: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

