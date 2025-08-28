Dorm Drop Reinvents the College Care Package

Wendy Hamilton, Founder and CEO Dorm Drop

New Subscription Box Service Brings Comfort, Connection, and Convenience to Students While Giving Parents Peace of Mind

Every Dorm Drop box is about reducing stress, fueling connection, and creating a sense of home, even from hundreds of miles away.” — Wendy Hamilton, Founder and CEO

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- College life is exciting, but it isn’t always easy, for students adjusting to independence and for parents looking for meaningful ways to show support from home. That’s why Dorm Drop , a new subscription box built exclusively for college students, has officially launched. Each monthly box is curated with snacks, self-care products, and campus essentials designed to bring convenience, comfort, and connection straight to the dorm room from home.For students, Dorm Drop eases the everyday stress of juggling academics, social life, and busy schedules by delivering surprises they actually need and want. For parents, it provides a simple way to send love and support that goes beyond a text message or Big Box purchase.“Every Dorm Drop box is about reducing stress, fueling connection, and creating a sense of home, even from hundreds of miles away,” said Wendy Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Dorm Drop.Subscription plans are available month-to-month or in 3, 6, or 9-month options.Students can choose from:- Cozy & Curated: Packed with self-care, comfort, and thoughtful lifestyle finds.- Bold & Chill: A vibrant blend of wellness, personality-packed gear, and everyday fun.Each Dorm Drop box delivers:- Convenience: Everyday essentials and trending products that students can use right away.- Connection: A shared experience to spark joy among roommates and friends.- Care: A monthly reminder that someone is rooting for them, no matter the distance.Expanding Its Mission: Dorm Drop University Ambassador ProgramAs part of its launch, Dorm Drop has introduced the Dorm Drop University Ambassador Program, designed for students and organizations looking to boost campus engagement and philanthropy. Through the program, 10% of every sale using a unique code goes directly to a chosen charity.“The Ambassador Program allows students to give back while gaining leadership and marketing skills,” added Hamilton. “It’s about creating impact on campus while supporting causes that matter to them.”Dorm Drop is also actively looking to partner with college students who have products for sale.Follow along and engage on social at Instagram TikTok and Pinterest.ABOUT DORM DROPDorm Drop is a monthly curated care package filled with snacks, self-care products, and dorm essentials, keeping students connected with surprises from home.

