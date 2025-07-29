Silverts and Brooke Eby Partner to Bring Adaptive Fashion to a New Generation with the B.E. Collection

Brooke Eby featured in B.E. Collection Brooke Eby featured in B.E. Collection

The B.E. Collection is a bold, style-forward adaptive clothing capsule, designed for dignity, ease, and self-expression

Living with ALS, I've progressed from self-dressing to fully assisted dressing, and I hope this collection addresses the many-layered needs of those with disabilities.” — Brooke Eby

TORONTO, CANADA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverts Adaptive Clothing and Footwear has partnered with influencer and disability advocate Brooke Eby to launch the legacy B.E. Collection , the company's first-of-its-kind adaptive fashion capsule. The collection merges Silverts’ decades of expertise with Brooke’s lived experience and vibrant style, delivering fashion-forward solutions designed to meet real-world accessibility needs.This groundbreaking collaboration signals a bold move forward for Silverts, which has long served people with limited mobility and the senior caregiving community. Now, the brand is expanding its reach to a younger, style-conscious generation, blending functional design with inclusive fashion."Adaptive pieces shouldn't feel dull or medical, and there's a real need in the market to make exciting pieces that work for more body types and stages of disease/disability. This collaboration is a meaningful way to showcase real-world experience and addresses everyday dressing challenges with smart, beautiful solutions, infused with touches of Brooke's personality," expressed Josh Norris, President & CEO at Silverts Adaptive Clothing and Footwear.Diagnosed with ALS in 2022, Eby has quickly become a powerful voice in the disability space. "I can't wait to share this collection with the disability community, no matter what age. Living with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, I've progressed my way through multiple stages of dressing –from self-dressing to fully assisted dressing, and I hope this collection addresses the many-layered needs of those with disabilities," Eby says.The B.E. Collection features updated essentials like open-back long-sleeve tops and t-shirt dresses, bib scarves, sherpa shawls, and a terry cloth bath cape in a vintage cherry print. The capsule is designed to support dressing with dignity and ease, without sacrificing style. All pieces are machine washable, dryer-friendly, and available in sizes S–3XL.A portion of the proceeds from each sale in the B.E. Collection will be donated to Team Gleason , a charity close to Brooke's heart, which supports individuals living with ALS and advocates for meaningful change.

