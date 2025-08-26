Attorney General Jackley Announces a Sioux City, Iowa Man Sentenced To Life in Prison for First-Degree Murder in Union County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux City, Iowa man has been sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life in prison after earlier being convicted of first-degree murder in a 2023 stabbing death in Dakota Dunes.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 41, was sentenced Monday. He was found guilty June 25, 2025, by a Union County jury.

Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear, 23, was found deceased at an apartment in Dakota Dunes on April 25, 2023. The defendant was later apprehended in Mexico.

“This life sentence delivers justice for a senseless and brutal murder that robbed Jordan’s family of their loved one,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am grateful to the prosecutors and law enforcement officers whose tireless work made this verdict and outcome possible.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux City Police Department, South Sioux City Police Department, North Sioux City Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Service investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

