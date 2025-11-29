Attorney General Jackley Leads AG Coalition In Urging Congress to Support Tribal Warrant Fairness Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is among four leaders of a 39-state Attorneys General coalition urging Congress to pass the Tribal Warrant Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide critical federal law enforcement support to tribal communities across the nation.

“This federal legislation supports my office’s ongoing efforts to protect South Dakota’s Native American populations and to help prevent more of our citizens from becoming Missing and Murdered Indigenous People,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We need Congress to get involved in addressing the MMIP problem in our states.”

The Tribal Warrant Fairness Act would expand the U.S. Marshals Service's authority to include assisting tribal law enforcement in locating missing children, allow tribal law enforcement officers to join the U.S. Marshals Service's elite Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, enable tribes to locate and apprehend fugitives through task forces and other lawful means, and require consultation with tribes on implementation.

Joining Attorney General Jackley in leading the letter to Congressional leadership were Attorneys General Aaron Ford of Nevada, Raul Torrez, New Mexico, and Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma.

Other Attorneys General on the letter were from: American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

