TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gat$ ’ debut album, Life On Film on Robbafella Records Roc Nation is out now! As a producer, MC and sonic director of his magnum opus Gat$ delivers a brilliant freshman project. Remaining true to his Hip Hop roots he reveals different flows, ear worm worthy hooks and creates a deeply layered look into his world. In his own words “This is the album of my life, reflecting where I’ve come from and what I've overcome to reach a more prominent space in hip hop lexicon. My life is a movie, so this reflects that in musical form.”A lyrical survivor, his talents behind the boards are in alignment with his mic skills. Battling his inner demons through his music, Gat$ easily blends influences of southern coated beats interwoven with classic one liners. Featuring an A list of talented artists, including Cherele (her music has been featured in Insecure), Jordan Patrick, Deantè Hitchcock, the Chattanooga legend YGTUT and Adia.In support of the album, Gat$ is taking the show on the road with the Life On Film Tour starting August 28th. The cities are currently Gainesville, Tampa, and Ft. Myers with a national leg planned for 2026. Gat$ reflects on his year. “This is my first Florida leg tour so I’m super proud to be pushing this album for it! If the album is a movie, think of this as a film festival!”His previous releases in support of the album "White Bronco" featuring Reason, is also a powerful, visual narrative, Gats’ penchant for story telling is a part of his rhyme pedigree. The original version of "Cheapskate" is a moody, pulsating track in collaboration with CHASETHEMONEY, the wunderkind producer.Their first collaboration in 5 years is undeniably successful. The "Cheapskate" remix featuring Ben Reilly goes even deeper with a harder edged track, still calling out the artists that are faking the funk.About Gat$: He's been a crowd favorite at Rolling Loud since the music festival started and he's set the SXSW stage on fire. Originally hailing from Tampa, Gat$ is a certified, rising star. He's been name checked by fellow Floridian, and Grammy award winner Doechii in one of her interviews and he's held his own rocking the mic with Denzel Curry, Danny Brown and Freddie Gibbs.

