Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on international developments, 27 Aug

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will brief the media on recent developments relating to the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy.

The briefing takes place soon after South Africa’s participation in key regional and multilateral forums, including the TICAD Summit held in Japan and the SADC Summit held in Madagascar.

It is expected that Minister Lamola will also provide an update on preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be held in Johannesburg in November 2025.

The briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 August 2025
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room
Time: 13h30 for 14h00

Please RSVP by end of business on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.
RSVP: RakgakoleM@dirco.gov.za

