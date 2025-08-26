National Student Financial Aid Scheme briefs media on governance and administrative matters, 27 Aug

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cordially invites members of the media to the inaugural NSFAS Board Media Briefing. This session aims to provide insights into governance and administrative developments at NSFAS, provide updates on the 2025 academic year application process and disbursement of allowances, improvements of ICT systems and appeals processes.

Details of the Media Briefing:

Dates: Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Venue: Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS), Pretoria

Time: 13h00

We look forward to your attendance as we share vital information that impacts the landscape of student financial aid in our country.

#NSFAS #EducationSupport #Transparency

#NSFAS #EducationMatters #StudentSuccess

Enquiries and RSVP:

Mr Anele Ntswayi

Cell: 079 106 7414

E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

