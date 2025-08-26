National Student Financial Aid Scheme briefs media on governance and administrative matters, 27 Aug
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cordially invites members of the media to the inaugural NSFAS Board Media Briefing. This session aims to provide insights into governance and administrative developments at NSFAS, provide updates on the 2025 academic year application process and disbursement of allowances, improvements of ICT systems and appeals processes.
Details of the Media Briefing:
Dates: Wednesday, 27 August 2025
Venue: Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS), Pretoria
Time: 13h00
We look forward to your attendance as we share vital information that impacts the landscape of student financial aid in our country.
Enquiries and RSVP:
Mr Anele Ntswayi
Cell: 079 106 7414
E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za
Legal Disclaimer:
