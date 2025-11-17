MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns ‘pens down’ parties and urges responsible celebrations

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education strongly condemns the alarming and disruptive ‘pens down’ activities that often follow the conclusion of the matric examinations.

These gatherings, which sometimes involve public drinking, vandalism, and inappropriate behaviour such as tearing or writing on school uniforms, undermine the values of discipline, respect, and responsibility that the Department seeks to instil in all learners.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has issued a stern warning to all matriculants to act responsibly when celebrating the end of their examinations.

“While we commend our learners for completing this critical chapter of their academic journey, we cannot condone activities that place them and others at risk. Pens down parties often end in tragedy, with fatal crashes and incidents that bring lifelong sadness instead of joy. We urge our young people to celebrate responsibly and to prioritise their safety and the wellbeing of their communities,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The Department further encourages matriculants to donate their school uniforms, neatly packaged, to needy learners when they collect their statements of results on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. This act of generosity will serve as a positive way to mark the end of their school journey.

Parents, guardians, teachers, and community leaders are urged to work together to discourage risky celebrations and to remind learners that their actions reflect not only on themselves but also on their schools and families.

As the 2025 matric examinations draw to a close, the Department calls on all stakeholders to promote positive and meaningful celebrations that inspire pride and uphold the values of discipline, integrity, and respect.

“We want to end the year on a good note without tragedies. Let’s celebrate responsibly and look forward to seeing our learners progress into careers and leadership roles that contribute positively to our country,” concluded MEC Hlomuka.

