Gauteng welcomes High Court judgment and encourages Pretoria High School for Girls SGB to focus on transformation

The Gauteng Department of Education welcomes the recent High Court judgment in the matter involving the Pretoria High School for Girls School Governing Body. We are pleased that the Court has clarified the situation, allowing everyone to move forward and focus on what matters most: the development of the learners and the school.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed the SGB’s interim request to access the Department’s investigation report. The report was commissioned by the GDE following allegations of racism involving learners at the school. The SGB had asked for the report as part of a judicial review, arguing it was necessary for their case.

Accordingly, the report does not fall under Rule 53, which only deals with documents showing the decision-making process in judicial reviews. The Court also emphasised that the proper way to request such information is through the Promotion of Access to Information Act, a law that allows people to access government-held information.

The Court noted that attempting to obtain the report through the courts instead of PAIA was not appropriate and described this as “forum shopping,” meaning seeking an alternative legal route to achieve the same outcome.

While the matter has now been settled in favour of the Department, we encourage the SGB to focus on strengthening governance, ensuring the school functions smoothly, and creating a safe and supportive environment where all learners can thrive. The Department also wishes to emphasise that many issues can be resolved amicably through dialogue and cooperation, without the need for court proceedings.

The GDE remains committed to supporting Pretoria High School for Girls on its journey toward transformation, stability, and excellence, helping the school to cultivate a culture rooted in fairness, respect, and dignity for every learner.

