AgozTech LLC Launches Durable Metal Forklift Holder Mounts for Mobile Scanners and Printers

New Mounts Keep Devices Secure and Accessible, Boosting Efficiency in Warehouses and Logistics Operations

In busy warehouse environments, every second counts. Our Metal Holder Forklift Mounts keep scanners and printers within reach, helping teams work faster and smarter” — Ozkan Celiktras

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech, a leading innovator in industrial device accessories, today announced its new line of Metal Holder Mounts for Forklifts, purpose-built to enhance mobile device management in warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics operations. These heavy-duty mounts are designed to keep devices secure, accessible, and ready for use—reducing downtime, preventing damage, and streamlining workflow efficiency.In fast-paced warehouse environments, mobile devices are critical for inventory tracking, order fulfillment, and real-time reporting. AgozTech’s Mountable Metal Forklift Holders deliver a durable, easy-to-install solution that addresses these challenges, while providing long-term value for enterprise operations. Beyond forklifts, the mounts are versatile enough to be installed on workstation pillars and pallet jacks, making them a multi-use solution for virtually any warehouse setup."In busy warehouse environments, every second counts. Our Metal Holder Forklift Mounts keep scanners and printers within reach, helping teams work faster and smarter," said Ozkan Celiktras, Director of Operations & Product Development, Partner at AgozTech.Metal Holder Forklift Mounts for Mobile Scanners are essential for warehouse efficiency, but frequent handling and transport can leave devices vulnerable to drops, scratches, and operational delays. AgozTech’s Scanner Holder Mounts provide a secure, accessible home for barcode scanners directly on forklifts, workstation pillars, or pallet jacks, ensuring they are always within reach.Key Features for Mobile Scanners Holder for Forklifts:• Universal Compatibility: Supports leading brands of handheld scanners and barcode devices, such as Zebra, Honeywell, Datalogic, Janam, and more.• Rugged Construction: Stainless steel with black powder-coat finish protects against impact and wear.• Improved Workflow: Devices remain accessible to all team members, reducing scanning delays and improving order accuracy.• Safety Assurance: Secure mounting prevents accidental drops or collisions.• Flexible Installation: Fits forklifts, workstation pillars, and pallet jacks for maximum versatility.Metal Holder Forklift Mounts for Mobile Printers are essential for on-the-go labeling and shipping but handling them without proper mounts can result in device damage or workflow interruptions. AgozTech’s Printer Holder Mounts offer a robust solution, ensuring printers are secure, stable, and easy to access, whether mounted on forklifts, workstation pillars, or pallet jacks.Key Features for Mobile Printers Mounts for Forklifts:• Versatile Fit: Compatible with leading handheld and label printers – Brother, Epson, Honeywell, Zebra, etc.• Durable Design: Stainless steel construction resists wear, corrosion, and daily impact.• Flexible Installation: Adjustable mounts with semi-circle slot bracket holes fit a wide range of forklifts, workstation pillars, and pallet jacks.• Operational Efficiency: Printers are always within reach, reducing downtime and delays in labeling or documentation.• Safe Handling: Prevents accidental movement or falls during transport.AgozTech’s new Metal Holder Mounts for mobile scanners and printers reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, practical solutions that enhance operational performance. By listening to the needs of warehouse and logistics partners, AgozTech designs products that protect critical devices, streamline workflows, and adapt to a variety of environments. These versatile mounts provide enterprises with the tools they need to maximize efficiency, safety, and productivity across their operations.“These mounts reflect our ongoing commitment to innovate in industrial solutions, ensuring our partners can rely on their mobile devices every day,” said Dayana Celiktras Director of Strategic Planning & Finance, Partner at AgozTech.For a complete view of AgozTech’s current product offerings designed to support warehouse and logistics teams, visit AgozTech's Warehouse Collection

