Supervity AI and PwC Partner to Help Enterprises Cut Manual Work by 60%, Launch 'Bot-To-AI Agent'

Supervity AI Partners with PwC

The alliance aims to drive AI transformation across Finance, Procure-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, HR, IT, and shared services for Fortune 500 companies

At Supervity AI, we believe the future lies in intelligent, reasoning agents or AI Employees that can operate across systems, learn from feedback, and deliver outcomes aligned with business strategy.” — Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & CCO, Supervity AI

VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supervity AI , a leading innovator in Generative AI solutions for businesses and governments announces a strategic alliance with PwC, one of the world’s foremost professional services firms, to help enterprises reduce manual workloads by up to 60%, replace legacy automation bots with intelligent AI Agents, and scale AI adoption across critical business functions. This collaboration brings together PwC’s deep consulting expertise with Supervity’s advanced AI capabilities to deliver measurable outcomes across finance, HR, IT, and shared services.At a time when many Fortune 500 companies are facing diminishing returns from rule-based automation tools, this collaboration enables a shift toward intelligent AI Agents that can reason, learn, and act across complex workflows. PwC brings deep transformation expertise, domain-specific consulting capabilities, and established client relationships. Supervity complements this with its modular, API-friendly platform, built to plug seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems and deliver results with speed and scale.Supervity's multi-agentic architecture acts as the operational layer where data, reasoning, and action converge. This partnership seamlessly connects with PwC’s existing AI ecosystem, providing enterprise clients with unified oversight, rapid deployment, and outcomes that align AI performance directly with business priorities. The result is a frictionless path from experimentation to measurable impact.Speaking on the enterprise impact, Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Supervity AI, said, ‘At Supervity AI, we believe the future lies in intelligent, reasoning agents or AI Employees that can operate across systems, learn from real-world feedback, and deliver outcomes aligned with business strategy. PwC brings decades of transformation expertise and client trust, while we bring the agentic architecture to turn vision into execution. Together, we are enabling large enterprises to move from pilot-stage AI to a production-grade digital workforce, secure, scalable, and ready to deliver impact from day one. This is not just about cutting costs, it’s about building lasting capability and unlocking a new way of working.”“PwC, as a firm, is at the forefront of the Agentic AI revolution. Supervity stands out as a promising Agentic AI platform in today’s market, demonstrating the creativity, technical rigor, and ethical grounding we seek in all our partners. Their vision and approach align seamlessly with PwC’s thought leadership on responsible, outcome-driven AI. By combining Supervity’s groundbreaking capabilities with PwC’s global network and industry expertise, we will co-lead the Agentic AI market and deliver transformative solutions that drive real value for our clients.” said, Sagar Kothe, Executive Director of PwC.Looking ahead, the alliance will focus on co-developing industry-specific AI Agents for use cases like audit preparation, contract compliance, and employee query handling including Agents for invoice processing , employee support, and audit readiness. Joint go-to-market programs are already underway, with plans to scale the offering across PwC’s global network in key regions where clients are ready to upgrade from bots to agentic AI.About Supervity AISupervity AI is a leading Agentic AI platform that empowers organizations to delegate process work to intelligent AI Agents. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operating in 20+ countries, Supervity AI enables enterprises to unlock speed, accuracy, and agility by deploying human-equivalent AI employees. From reading documents to resolving service requests, its Agents are redefining how knowledge work gets done – with up to 70% of manual effort eliminated in under 6 months.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.