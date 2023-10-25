Techforce.ai Rebrands as Supervity, Launches Personalised AI Coach for Every Person
With Supervity, the company is on a mission to augment billion people with digital skills using AI & automation
Our new and enhanced web-based SaaS offering Supervity AI Coach, powered by expert creator community & deep partnerships, will make generative AI and automation accessible for next billion users.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techforce.ai, a no-code AI software company based out of Reston, Virginia, announced its rebranding, marking the company's transition to the new identity, Supervity, to democratize digital productivity and creativity. Supervity introduces a personalized AI Coach, powered by Generative AI, to enable business users to create, adopt and seamlessly automate knowledge work on any modern or legacy software for accelerated digital transformation. Its proprietary “Show & Tell AI” technology is built ground up for non-technology people, eliminating the need for coding to automate tasks, and share knowledge with team or community instantly.
— Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & CCO, Supervity
“Supervity, encapsulates both its current identity and the vision of delivering a personalized AI Coach for every person, much better," stated Mr. Siva Moduga, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Supervity. "We are embarking on an exciting new chapter with Supervity. Using our AI coach as their trusted ally, business and non tech savvy users can now create or transform existing applications into AI-first apps while automating repetitive tasks and accessing contextual knowledge, in the flow of work, without any coding experience and in a simple web-based interface.”
Previously, in order to adopt new business software or to automate repetitive work, business teams had to rely on expensive IT professionals and plethora of legacy robotic process automation, chat bot and digital adoption tools with broken user experience. Supervity AI Coach takes care of these challenges, delivering a seamless work experience.
“Supervity (formerly Techforce.ai) has worked with customers across the globe and enabled them with intelligent automation solutions that drove innovation and productivity for organizations of every size. Our new and enhanced web-based SaaS offering Supervity AI Coach, powered by expert creator community and deep partnerships, will make generative AI and automation accessible for next billion users at population scale,” said Mr. Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer, Supervity.
Taking it to next level, Supervity's AI Skill Hub, a global repository of pre-trained digital skills and AI models from subject matter experts, is a key component of the company’s purposeful commitment to achieve digital inclusion for everyone on the planet. The AI Skill Hub already hosts hundreds of free to use AI Coach skills across finance, cloud, office/collaboration, digital marketing, eGovernance and other new age digital tools created and managed by expert creators.
For more details about Supervity, please visit: www.supervity.ai.
About Supervity
Supervity is a no-code AI software company which offers world’s first free for everyone personalized AI Coach software designed to enhance human productivity and creativity. It offers various AI solutions for businesses in the financial services, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and government sectors through its online platform. It operates in more than 50+ countries and 70+ regional languages through its extensive partner network.
