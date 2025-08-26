Jonny Bass Foundation Creates Liquidity Market for Art and Science Products -- Proceeds Benefits K-12 Classrooms

How the Liquidity Market Works

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art and Science classrooms are diverse, with needs that vary based on regional, seasonal, transportation, income, and other factors. Teachers, in collaboration with parents, are best positioned to understand the specific needs of their students. To address these needs, Jonny Bass has created a liquidity market powered by Shopify, where donors supply products that are sold to the general public. Proceeds provide teachers with budgets to obtain the resources they require.The Jonny Bass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity, supports the creative process in art and science for K–12 classrooms. The foundation provides this support through direct grants of supplies, related digital services, and the development of new classroom materials.Luke Kamieniecki, Vice President Business Development, of Jonny Bass, said, “Our hope is to expand the store to also include high-value used items. Right now, we need help and focus from art and science product providers to seed the store with NEW products that have broad public appeal.”The foundation has invested over $1 million in developing a system called the Hummingbird Platform, which carefully vets teachers and delivers custom wishlists. The system currently uses Amazon for selection and contactless delivery, reducing the chance of fraud and facilitating returns.The LIVE operational and prototypical store can be viewed at:Manufacturers and distributors are encouraged to email donate@jonnybass.org to discuss ways to participate in this initiative.

