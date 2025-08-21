Jonny Bass Foundation Sweepstakes For Free Pottery Kit -- Benefits K-12 Classrooms

Free Pottery Kit

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonny Bass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Public Charity, has launched its end of summer drive to increase its newsletter circulation. The newsletter is free and highlights activities that benefit art and science creativity for K-12 Classrooms.Art and science often draw from the same core skills across educational disciplines. History offers countless examples of individuals who embody this intersection: Leonardo da Vinci, a master painter who also studied hydrodynamics and anatomy; Samuel Morse, a painter and the inventor of Morse Code; Albert Einstein, a physicist who also played the violin; and Brian May, a renowned musician who conducted research on cosmic dust. These figures highlight the powerful synergy between artistic creativity and scientific inquiry.To encourage people to sign up for the free newsletter, subscribers are automatically entered in to a sweepstakes. The next sweepstakes winner will take home a complete pottery kit worth $711. The kit includes a kiln, clay, shaping tools, and, of course, a pottery wheel. No purchase is necessary and the kit can be shipped anywhere in the United States.*To sign up for the Jonny Bass Newsletter, go to:To go to the Jonny Bass Foundation home page:* Note that the offer expires on October 1st 2025

