ACI Jet Secures European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Certification
West Coast Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) Expands Capabilities to Support European-Registered AircraftSAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet, a leading West Coast-based business aviation services company, announced today that it has been granted European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 maintenance organization approval, officially certified on July 22, 2025. This milestone authorizes ACI Jet to perform maintenance on European-registered aircraft, expanding the company’s ability to serve a broader, global customer base.
As the only Bombardier Authorized Service Facility on the West Coast, and an on-site Bombardier parts depot, ACI Jet offers immediate access to critical components, warranty capabilities, and industry-leading expertise—all of which are now available to EASA-registered operators traveling to or through the United States.
“Our customers and brokers have been asking for this, and we delivered,” said Dave Jensen, ACI Jet’s Vice President of Maintenance. “This certification gives European-registered aircraft owners and operators a new, highly capable option for service on the West Coast, where maintenance slots for foreign registered aircraft are already limited.”
Pursuing EASA certification aligns with ACI Jet’s ongoing strategy to expand both the scope and reach of its services. Known for its deep expertise with Bombardier’s product line, which includes the fastest and longest-range business jets on the market today, ACI Jet can now extend its hallmark service quality to aircraft registered in Europe, complementing its FAA Operations Specifications coverage for U.S.-registered aircraft, which includes Bombardier and other business jet models.
“ACI Jet has never aimed to be the largest—only the best in terms of service, quality, and capability,” Jensen continued. “EASA approval reinforces that commitment and allows us to bring our high-touch, high-skill service to a new customer base.”
The certification also expands the company’s AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support capabilities for European-registered aircraft along the West Coast, offering rapid deployment and technical expertise to minimize downtime.
The EASA certification process was spearheaded by Isaac Garner, ACI Jet’s Quality Control Manager. Garner led a comprehensive overhaul of the company’s Repair Station & Quality Control Manual, Safety Management System, and internal audit processes to meet stringent EASA requirements.
The process required more than a year of preparation, documentation revisions/submissions, and audits, with the FAA Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) providing critical guidance along the way.
“This wasn’t just about meeting the requirements—it was about identifying opportunities to make our QC department stronger across the board,” Garner said. “We made improvements not because we had to, but because we should. That’s the ACI Jet way.”
Feedback from FAA Principal Maintenance Inspectors praised ACI Jet’s submission as “top notch” in both detail and presentation—a testament to the team’s meticulous approach.
EASA approval follows ACI Jet’s recent certification by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI), under which it is currently undergoing its first Pre-Purchase Inspection (PPI). The company also holds Canadian maintenance authorization and is targeting future approvals from Mexico and other international aviation regulators.
“Our goal is to keep building our capabilities while protecting the reputation we’ve earned for delivering top-tier service,” Garner added.
Jensen praised Garner’s leadership: “One of Isaac’s greatest attributes is that you can give him a complex assignment with little oversight, and he will not only deliver but exceed expectations. That kind of resourcefulness is invaluable in this business.”
About EASA
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is responsible for civil aviation safety regulation across the European Union and associated countries. EASA Part 145 approval certifies that a maintenance organization meets the European standards for aircraft maintenance and safety management.
About ACI Jet
Flight crew efficiency, productivity, safety, and personal comfort reign supreme when operational conditions demand peak performance. We also operate aircraft, enabling us to make confident and informed investment recommendations to jet owners and operators for both the front and back of the aircraft. For flight crew and passenger comfort and efficiency, communications and connectivity, major inspections and repairs on the West Coast, there’s only ACI Jet. Modernize your aircraft and maximize your experience–all while minimizing your downtime. ACI Jet is a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) with capabilities for light/line maintenance on Challenger* aircraft and certain Global* aircraft. Learn more at mro.acijet.com.
*Trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.
