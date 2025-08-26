Danica Bilicich-Mason Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recognizes Danica Bilicich-Mason, Assoc. DBIA, as a leading marketing and strategy expert in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (A/E/C) industry. As Principal of Red Team Go, a firm she has successfully led for over 14 years, Danica has helped clients across North America craft high-impact proposals, marketing campaigns, and inclusive business practices for projects ranging from $2 million to more than $15 billion. Under her leadership, Red Team Go boasts an impressive 85% shortlist rate for pursuits in design-build, P3, CMGC, CMAR, PM/CM, and hard bid prequalification.Danica’s academic background includes a B.A. from Seattle University, an M.S. from Southern New Hampshire University, and a Certificate in Marketing Management from the University of Washington, equipping her with a unique blend of strategic, operational, and marketing expertise. Beyond proposal development, she spearheads diversity and civil rights compliance strategies for major infrastructure projects, guiding clients to exceed DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) goals. Her work has been instrumental in high-profile transportation and water infrastructure initiatives for agencies such as WSDOT, CDOT, and SBCTA.A passionate advocate for both industry excellence and community engagement, Danica also leads branding campaigns, award submissions, and internal communications strategies that elevate her clients’ visibility and credibility in competitive markets. Her work demonstrates a rare ability to combine storytelling, strategic insight, and operational rigor to drive measurable impact.Danica’s professional affiliations reflect her commitment to inclusion and advocacy. She is an active member of BuildIT – BuildOUT California, the world’s largest LGBTQ industry association supporting sustainable growth for LGBTQ and allied businesses. In addition, she serves as President of the Snohomish Historical Society, a position she began in 2024 and continues in 2025, with a mission to revitalize the organization and reengage the local community.Recognized among ENR Northwest’s 2024 Top Young Professionals, Danica Bilicich-Mason has established herself at the intersection of strategic communication, equity advocacy, and high-performance delivery. Through Red Team Go, she continues to champion inclusive growth, impactful storytelling, and meaningful partnerships, shaping the built environment while promoting diversity, equity, and excellence across the A/E/C industry.Learn More about Danica Bilicich-Mason:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/danica-mason Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.