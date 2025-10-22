Gourmet Bakers Celebrate the Fall Season with a variety of offerings & TV Appearances

A favorite fall tradition for the Wu sisters is fresh picked apples covered in a sweet gooey caramel layer. Flavors include the peanut covered, classic, and chocolate turtle. Inspired by the popular Spiced Pumpkin Latte drink, this creamy cheesecake is blended with the warm pumpkin spices and smooth espresso. The Wu sisters welcomed school back with desserts for another sweet beginning: alphabet cookies, notepad cupcakes, and warming chocolate cookies.

Apple Picking Season & The Appearance of Pumpkins Brings on Wonderful Baking & Cooking Opportunities

We love to go sweet and savory when it comes to apples. Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, and Fuji all offer unique tartness and individual sweetness and are the best bets to bake with. ” — Emily Wu-Rorrer, partner at Cakes By Happy Eatery

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the team at Cakes By Happy Eatery, each new season brings new food and dessert adventures, and that is especially true of fall. The new season also meant three more TV appearances in the Washington DC metro region to share their ideas and unique treats.“Back-to-school, apple picking season and of course anything involving pumpkins,” says Victoria Wu, who runs the family-owned bakery along with her sister Emily Wu-Rorrer. “This is one of my favorite times of year.”Victoria Wu joined longtime WJLA personality Kidd O’Shea on Friday, August 22 ( https://wjla.com/good-morning-washington/taste-of-the-dmv/cakes-by-happy-e-cakes-by-happy-eaterys-simple-recipe-elevates-your-back-to-school-snacks# ), to talk about breakfast, lunch and snack ideas for the new school year. “We like to start the day with things like breakfast pockets using puff pastry sheets,” says Wu. “Eggs, ham and cheese and so on.” Lunchbox treats on the sweet side are also a must: pencil pretzel rods, pop tarts and “smart” cookies that avoid processed foods and favor natural ingredients. Other fun treats and ideas include apple cake pops, confetti granola bars and “pencil” (shaped!) snack bags.Emily Wu-Rorrer went on Fox 5’s Lion Lunch Hour shortly after that to talk all things apples and the many food opportunities that go with this favored fruit of the fall season ( https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1697530 ). “We love to go sweet and savory when it comes to apples,” says Wu-Rorrer. “Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, and Fuji all offer their own tartness and individual sweetness and are the best bets to bake with.”The key — especially if you’re not going to eat or use them right of the vine the first day — is to avoid storing them near heat (unless you’re making applesauce!) and to submerge and/or soak them in cold water, salted water, lemon water or honey-sweetened water. When it comes to the savory, the bakery loves sandwiches: chicken salad with fresh apples, apple and brie and apple grilled cheese. Desserts covered on Fox included Apple Crumb Cheesecake Tarts and then Apple Bread, Cookies, Cakes Pops, and Galette, among others.Wu-Rorrer also made an appearance on Fox 5’s Good Day DC to talk about fall’s favorite fruit, the pumpkin ( https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1711700 ). “Think beyond pumpkin pie,” she advises. “This season we’re doing things like Pumpkin Spice Latte Cheesecake, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Tiramisu in a Cream Shallow Dish and Pumpkin Cream Pie — all creative and fantastic dessert options.”Wu-Rorrer also suggests using them in appetizers: Pumpkin Hummus, Roasted Garlic and Rosemary Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pecan Baked Brie, Pumpkin Butter, Caramelized Onion and Bacon & Pumpkin Dip.“Pumpkins are great for many many reasons not that least of which is seasonal decor,” she says. “They come in all shapes and sizes and symbolize harvest, abundance and happiness.”The sisters also did extensive work on Mid-Autumn Festival which was covered in a previous release, and are preparing now for the peak of the fall season: Halloween and Thanksgiving!“You could make the argument that fall is the best food season of the year,” says Wu. “It may be for us because we love apples and pumpkins so much, and when we also do so much work around Mid-Autumn Festival, Halloween and Thanksgiving, this season really covers all the bases.”For more information, go to cakesbyhappyeatery.com.About Cakes by Happy EateryKnown regionally for their inventive, fabulous, and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes by Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Meistill comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch. The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day and operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS affiliates in the Virginia/Maryland/DC area and are known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com

