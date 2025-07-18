July is National Ice Cream Month

Few dessert options offer more ways to adorn and accessorize than ice cream: sprinkles, cherries, whipped cream, chocolate/caramel sauce, and nuts are all musts at any ice cream party. Creative options include a Strawberry Sundae on a cone: vanilla ice cream with strawberry mousse icing on chocolate coated sugar cones. Another creation from CBHE is the ice cream taco: vanilla ice cream topped with choclolate drizzle, chantilly whipped cream with a fresh raspberry on top nestled in a Cinnamon toast crunch dessert taco shell.

Cakes By Happy Eatery’s Victoria Wu Demonstrates ways to take part

As far as I’m concerned, every day is an ice cream day, but these celebrations give us a good exuse to go on TV and talk about one of our all-time favorite desserts.” — Victoria Wu, Co-Owner of Cakes By Happy Eatery

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Wu from Cakes By Happy Eatery (CBHE) visited Fox 5 DC’s Good Day show ( https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1675497 ) yesterday to help the on air team celebrate National Ice Cream month, and to get everyone ready for National Ice Cream Day this Sunday July 20th. July as a dedicated month goes back to 1984, when then president Ronald Reagan actually signed a proclamation for it.“As far as I’m concerned,” says Wu, co-owner of the Manassas baking institution CBHE, “every day is an ice cream day, but these celebrations give us a good exuse to go on TV and talk about one of our all-time favorite desserts.”Wu loves ice cream dessert tables at events and gatherings that feature key ingredients and toppings: sprinkles, cherries, whipped cream, chocolate/caramel sauce, and nuts. She adds, “why not jazz things up with special candies, gummy bears, cereals, cookies, marshmallow and cotton candy?” She’s also a fan of chocolate coated cups, and of pre-scooping ice cream balls when a larger group is involved.When it comes to celebration ideas and categories, Wu says you have lots of choice: sundaes, ice cream cookies, floats (root beer and beyond), parfaits and even donuts. In short, there is way more than a month of enjoyment here, however you choose to use the culture’s favorite dessert form!For more information about ice creams and dessert in general, go to https://www.CakesbyHappyEatery.com About National Ice Cream MonthJuly is officially designated as National Ice Cream Month in the United States, a celebration established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan. The third Sunday in July is also recognized as National Ice Cream Day. This month-long celebration encourages people to enjoy the popular frozen treat with friends and family. The ice cream industry contributes significantly to the U.S. economy, supporting jobs and generating billions in revenue, according to the International Dairy Foods Association ( https://www.idfa.org ). The average American consumes about 20 pounds of ice cream annually, and most ice cream companies are family-owned with long histories, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.About Cakes by Happy EateryKnown regionally for their inventive, fabulous, and versatile creations in the kitchen, Cakes by Happy Eatery was founded in 1984 by Woei and Fu-Mei Wu and have been Manassas since 2009. Two of their daughters – Victoria and Emily –operate the business today and have since 2000, although their mother Fu-Meistill comes in almost every day and is still the defacto matriarch. The sisters create and design custom cakes and dessert bars that showcase every kind of special occasion, event or season, producing pieces of art that taste incredibly delicious. Their full-service bakery includes an onsite café for dining throughout the day and operate a thriving catering business featuring cakes are baked from scratch daily and never frozen (besides ice cream cakes) by a team of very talented bakers and pastry chefs.Victoria and Emily are both regularly featured guests and dessert experts on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS affiliates in the Virginia/Maryland/DC area and are known for showcasing cutting-edge trends and creative recipes and presentation designs. For further information go to www.cakesbyhappyeatery.com

