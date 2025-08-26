Matrix Basement Finishing Partners With Northwestern University to Support Student-Athletes

Matrix partners with Northwestern University Athletics, highlighting commitment to teamwork, leadership, and Midwest tradition.

Being able to stand alongside Northwestern means a lot to us. It’s about more than exposure. It’s about showing up for the people and programs that make the Midwest strong.” — Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing , the largest basement finishing contractor in the country, has announced a new partnership with Northwestern University Athletics. The collaboration reflects a shared belief in perseverance, leadership, and community pride.Northwestern has long been known for its strong mix of academic excellence and athletic tradition. The Wildcats compete on one of the biggest stages in college sports, drawing students, alumni, and fans across the Midwest. For Matrix, a company with more than 12,000 completed basements in the region, the connection made sense: both organizations focus on building something lasting, whether it’s a foundation in the classroom, a championship culture on the field, or a family space at home.The partnership will be visible across several touchpoints, from athletic events on campus to community-driven programs that engage both students and local supporters. Fans can expect Matrix to be present in ways that go beyond advertising. The company plans to join in efforts that highlight teamwork, determination, and the kind of resilience that Northwestern has come to symbolize.For Matrix, the move is part of a broader goal. The company has built its reputation not just on construction, but on creating spaces where families spend time together, playrooms for kids, offices for new careers, theaters for movie nights. Each finished basement carries a story. Partnering with Northwestern Athletics extends that mission from the home into the wider community, where stories are written by student-athletes pushing for victories and by fans who stand behind them.Northwestern, a proud member of the Big Ten Conference, has a long record of preparing students for leadership both on and off the field. That focus on growth mirrors Matrix’s own approach to its work. Just as athletes train to improve daily, Matrix continues to raise its standards with every project it takes on.

