Finding for Recovery of $538 Issued Against Former Coshocton Ag Society Secretary After Receipts Were Not Deposited

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $538 was issued Tuesday against a former secretary for the Coshocton County Agricultural Society after collected money was not deposited in the bank.

The finding against Maranda Reynolds was included in an audit of the ag society’s finances from Dec. 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2022.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors identified five receipts collected by the ag society in 2022 that had not been deposited, noting, “The society secretary is responsible for collecting and posting receipts as well as making bank deposits for receipts from privilege fees, rent, and other miscellaneous receipts.”

Reynolds and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

