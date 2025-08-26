Morgan County Ag Treasurer Repays $47,172.61 Under Audit After Investigation Reveals Funds Were Used For Personal Purposes

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $47,172.61 was issued Tuesday against the treasurer for the Morgan County Agricultural Society, who used funds donated initially for fairgrounds improvements for personal purposes.

Stanley Strode repaid the total under audit. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation in March 2022 after auditors noted that Strode had failed to provide supporting documentation for donor repayments related to a new fair barn.

In 2017, an anonymous donor provided funds for the project, with a portion of payments deposited into an account controlled by Strode.

After the barn project was completed, the agricultural society board approved multiple repayments to the donor. Strode, however, used the funds for personal purposes, including a loan to purchase a timeshare and mortgage and credit card payments.

Strode completed repayments to the agricultural society for the total in October and November 2024 and July 2025. The county prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 143 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov