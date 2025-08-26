Tami James Recognized by Influential Women 2025

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Tami James in its 2025 edition, celebrating her outstanding contributions as Director of Grace Preschool. With more than 20 years of experience in educational leadership, Tami has dedicated her career to fostering nurturing environments that support the growth, learning, and well-being of young children.Since assuming her role at Grace Preschool in 2020, Tami has been instrumental in creating a safe, supportive, and engaging environment where each child’s unique abilities are recognized and encouraged. Her leadership encompasses curriculum development, staff supervision, and ensuring compliance with educational and safety standards, while also managing enrollment, budgeting, and parent communication to maintain the school’s high standards.Tami holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration from Bethel University. Prior to her tenure at Grace Preschool, she taught first and second grade at Gilman School for 14 years, honing her skills in innovative early education programming. She later served as Director of Early Childhood at Gilman, where she oversaw budgeting, collaborated on facility design, selected curricula, and researched developmentally appropriate practices—all experiences that prepared her for her current leadership role.“At Grace Preschool, we believe that every child has the right to a safe and secure childhood,” Tami shares. “Having the confidence that they are being well cared for allows children to push their limits and explore their capabilities. Although each child has a different level of comfort, as they begin to explore their environment through social interactions, play, and learning, we ensure that all children at Grace feel cherished and protected.”Tami is especially proud of her work at Grace Preschool, where she has championed efforts to provide an inclusive educational environment for young learners. Her commitment to fostering a space where children of all abilities can thrive led to Grace being honored with The Arc of Baltimore’s School Inclusion Award—a recognition presented to schools and educators who demonstrate excellence in integrating students with developmental disabilities into the broader school community.Tami’s approach emphasizes continuous improvement and impactful education, driving excellence in early childhood development within her community. She attributes her success to dedication, adaptability, and a commitment to serving others. A highlight of her career has been doubling enrollment at Grace Preschool by fostering a welcoming and engaging environment for children and families—a testament to her vision, perseverance, and relationship-building skills.Tami is a devoted mother who places a high value on her children’s education. She actively volunteers at her daughter’s school, Bryn Mawr, and is an engaged member of the school’s Parent Group. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Tami is deeply committed to both community involvement and family life. She contributes her time and expertise to the Spencer Grace Foundation, supporting local initiatives that make a lasting impact. Whether through her volunteer work or time spent with her four children, Tami’s life is rooted in a strong dedication to nurturing growth, supporting others, and giving back to the community.Through her dedication, expertise, and leadership, Tami James exemplifies excellence in early childhood education, positively impacting the lives of children, families, and the Baltimore community.Learn More about Tami James:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/tami-james or through Grace Preschool, https://www.gracepreschoolbaltimore.com/philosophy Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

