Pro Classic Global Revolutionizes the B2B Wholesale Equestrian Market with Premium Luxury Handmade Leather Products

Pro Classic Global is proud to announce the launch of its new B2B website, designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale buyers in the equestrian industry.

"We’ve worked hard to build a strong foundation in the equestrian market and provide businesses with products that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship," said Yoav Eliav, CEO.” — Yoav Eliav, CEO of Pro Classic Global

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 30 years of experience in producing high-quality luxury handmade leather products, Pro Classic Global has now made it easier than ever for businesses worldwide to access premium horse riding tack, bridles, saddles, leather accessories, and dog collars directly from the source.As a key player in the equestrian industry, Pro Classic Global is committed to delivering luxury handcrafted leather products that combine tradition with innovation. Their vast experience ensures that every product is created with the utmost attention to detail, offering unrivaled durability, comfort, and style. Each item is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, guaranteeing that every product meets the highest standards of quality. Businesses from various sectors, including retailers, wholesalers, and distributors, can now easily purchase high-quality equestrian gear at competitive wholesale horse tack prices, all while benefiting from Pro Classic Global’s personalized service.Pro Classic Global’s Commitment to B2B PartnershipsThe launch of the B2B platform is a significant milestone for Pro Classic Global, which has spent decades honing its expertise in leather manufacturing and developing strong partnerships with international suppliers and distributors. The new website will offer wholesale buyers seamless access to a comprehensive catalog of premium luxury leather equestrian gear designed for the professional equestrian.Pro Classic Global’s B2B platform is designed to provide businesses with:• Easy Ordering Process: A user-friendly online catalog for businesses to browse, select, and place orders easily.• Custom Orders: Companies looking for exclusive designs or customizations can work directly with Pro Classic Global to create tailored solutions that fit their needs.• Global Shipping: Fast and reliable shipping to destinations worldwide, ensuring businesses receive their orders quickly and efficiently.• Dedicated Customer Support: Expert customer service to assist businesses at every step, from product selection to after-sales support."We’ve worked hard to build a strong foundation in the equestrian market and provide businesses with products that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship," said Yoav Eliav, CEO of Pro Classic Global. "With the launch of our B2B platform, we’re making it even easier for wholesalers, retailers, and distributors to access the products they need to grow their business. Our goal is to help businesses offer luxury leather equestrian products that their customers can trust."Expanding to B2C with a Seamless Shopping ExperienceIn the coming weeks, Pro Classic Global will also be launching its B2C website, offering consumers a direct avenue to purchase the same high-quality luxury handmade leather equestrian products previously available only to businesses. This new B2C site will open up Pro Classic Global’s premium products to a wider audience, with a focus on providing consumers with the same exceptional experience and quality that businesses have come to expect.The B2C website will provide a user-friendly, accessible online shopping experience that includes:• Convenient Shopping: Customers can browse and purchase a variety of equestrian products from the comfort of their homes.• Secure Payment Options: The B2C platform will feature a variety of payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and more.• Fast Shipping: Efficient and reliable shipping to ensure timely delivery.• Exclusive Offers: Special deals and promotions that will be available exclusively to consumers through the B2C site.Why Choose Pro Classic Global?Pro Classic Global stands apart for its dedication to quality, service, and innovation. The company has a proven track record of providing businesses with exceptional luxury leather products that cater to the needs of the equestrian community. Here are several reasons why businesses and customers alike choose Pro Classic Global:• Unmatched Quality: Pro Classic Global uses the finest materials and state-of-the-art techniques to craft luxury handmade leather equestrian gear that lasts.• Competitive Wholesale Pricing: Businesses benefit from bulk pricing and attractive discounts when ordering in larger quantities.• Global Reach: Pro Classic Global has a solid distribution network that ensures businesses can access their products no matter where they are located.• Custom Design Options: Offering exclusive, tailored solutions for businesses looking to provide unique equestrian products to their customers.Pro Classic Global’s Expertise in the Equestrian IndustryPro Classic Global's leadership in the equestrian sector stems from decades of experience in the leather manufacturing business. The company has been at the forefront of designing and producing high-quality luxury equestrian gear that meets the demands of professionals around the world. By staying true to their roots while embracing new technologies and trends, Pro Classic Global has cemented its reputation as a trusted supplier for businesses and consumers alike.With a strong foundation in B2B wholesale operations, Pro Classic Global is now extending its reach by launching its B2C platform, enabling the company to connect directly with a wider audience. The B2B platform remains the cornerstone of Pro Classic Global’s operations, providing wholesale buyers with all the tools they need to stock luxury equestrian products and grow their businesses."By expanding into the B2C market, we’re creating more opportunities for our customers to experience the quality and craftsmanship that has made us a leader in the equestrian industry," added Yoav Eliav, CEO. "This expansion will allow us to continue offering top-tier luxury leather products to equestrian professionals and now consumers, creating a complete shopping experience from business to end-user."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.