Adega Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Joins Dine Out Lauderdale This Summer
Join Greater Fort Lauderdale’s Premier Culinary Celebration This Summer at Adega Gaucha in Deerfield Beach - A Must-Visit Destination for Locals and Tourists
A New Addition to Dine Out Lauderdale
As the newest location in the Adega Gaucha family, the Deerfield Beach restaurant brings the same renowned flavors, inviting ambiance, and exceptional service that have made the brand a favorite in Orlando and Kissimmee. Guests can enjoy traditional Brazilian gaucho cuisine in a modern, stylish setting.
“We look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors to experience our signature churrasco and warm Gaucho-style service” said Elthon Figueiredo, General Manager of Adega Gaucha. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us to connect with the community, showcase our unique dining offerings, and be a part of this prestigious event.”
Prix-Fixe Menu for Dine Out Lauderdale
From August 1st to September 30th, Adega Gaucha Deerfield will feature a specially curated prix-fixe menu designed to highlight the best of Brazilian flavors. Guests can enjoy a three-course lunch for $35 or a dinner experience for $45 (plus tax and gratuity), including:
For lunch, guests will enjoy a vibrant Gourmet Table with more than 50 selections—ranging from fresh salads and seasonal vegetables to charcuterie, hot dishes, and carpaccio. The main course highlights our signature Picanha, with a Brazilian-style Caramel Flan to finish.
For dinner, enjoy a choice of premium main courses such as Picanha, Pork Tenderloin, or Pan-Seared Salmon, accompanied by full access to our Gourmet Table. Finish your experience with a variety of desserts, such as Caramel Flan, Cheesecake, or Key Lime Pie.
A Perfect Spot for Locals and Tourists in Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton or Pompano Beach
Located at 240 S Federal Hwy Deerfield Beach, Adega Gaucha offers the ideal destination for both locals and tourists to savor the authentic flavors of Brazilian cuisine. The menu, crafted by expert gaucho chefs, includes a variety of churrasco dishes, featuring perfectly grilled meats, flavorful sides, and halal options—all made with the finest ingredients.
Whether celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a casual meal with family and friends, Adega Gaucha provides an unforgettable dining experience. The inviting atmosphere, modern ambiance and a sophisticated yet comfortable layout, is perfect for both intimate dinners and larger gatherings.
Adega Gaucha serves lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can also enjoy an unrushed brunch on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Happy hours are available all day long exclusively at the bar. Whether you’re in the mood for a festive meal or a relaxing dinner, Adega Gaucha promises a warm atmosphere, exceptional flavors, and the authentic spirit of Brazil with every visit.
About Dine Out Lauderdale
Dine Out Lauderdale is an annual event celebrating Greater Fort Lauderdale’s diverse and dynamic dining scene. Participating restaurants offer specially priced menus, allowing guests to indulge in exceptional meals while supporting local communities. This year’s event runs from August 1st to September 30th.
For reservations and more information, visit www.adegagaucha.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @adegagaucha.
