Dove Hunting? Get Your Hunter Education Course Completed First!

Scouting for the perfect dove field this season? Before you lock in your plans, make sure you’ve completed a hunter education course.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) offers both fully online and in-person classroom options to get it done.

“Our goal is to educate hunters and set them up for success before they head to the dove field or hunting stand. We offer multiple online courses as well as in-person instructor led courses for those who prefer the classroom setting,” says Jennifer Davison, Hunter Development Program Manager with the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division. “It is important to the Department that we offer these different course options to accommodate all learning styles.”

There are 10 online course options available, including one in Spanish. Online courses have fees ranging from FREE to $49.95 (fees are set and collected by the independent course providers). Fee-based courses are all “pass or don’t pay.” If you prefer an in-person option, the DNR classroom course is offered free of charge.

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who:

purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.

is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.

hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.

The only exceptions include any person who:

purchases an Apprentice Hunting License or short-term hunting license, i.e., anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license).

is hunting on his or her own land or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.

For more information, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.