Waterfowl Hunters: 2025 Early Teal and Goose Season Hunting

Hunters can get a jump on the waterfowl season with the upcoming early teal and Canada goose hunting season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Early Canada goose season is Sept. 6-28, 2025, with a daily limit of 5 geese, and early teal season is Sept. 13-21, 2025, with a daily limit of 6 teal.

“Based on 2024 population surveys and estimates, the USFWS allows for a 9-day season for teal this year instead of the usual 16 days. The daily bag limit of 6 will remain the same,” said Kara Nitschke, WRD state waterfowl biologist. “No changes have been made to early goose season lengths or bag limits this year.”

Need a place to hunt teal and geese? Visit a Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that is open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (always ensure you have permission to hunt any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point, and Seminole offer great hunting opportunities for teal and geese.

Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, the Georgia migratory bird stamp and the federal duck stamp. All licenses may be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

More information about waterfowl hunting at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.