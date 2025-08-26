Extel Reveals 2025 Top Latin America Executive Teams

Read interviews from four of Latin America's top CEOs

Standout firms emerge for excellent executive leadership, IR program, Company Board, ESG, despite a difficult year

...our results highlight strong investor confidence in the financial sector, which recorded the most significant gains in this year’s survey” — Ursula Kizy, Extel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Extel announced the results of their 16th Annual Latin America Executive Team survey. Extel is a leading provider of independent market intelligence and performance evaluations for stakeholders in the global capital market, including buy-side, sell-side, and corporate issuers. Annually, the Executive Team research gathers unbiased feedback from the most respected and influential professionals in global investment and the sell-side. This feedback assesses the effectiveness of Corporate Leadership in areas such as credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation, as well as the quality of Investor Relations functions, using several performance metrics. The research outcomes offer a comprehensive capability and benchmark analysis, reflecting the honest perceptions and confidence levels of stakeholders regarding their equity assets.A total of 1,070 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 506 voter firms participated in the survey, nominating a total of 309 companies and 972 individuals across 16 sectors. The survey took place from February to April of 2025.Companies were rated on several core areas, revealing Latin America’s leading CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations Officers, Investor Relations Programs, Analyst Day, Company Board, and ESG attributes that best uphold corporate governance standards and facilitate investment into their company.Over 100 companies attained a published position in the categories listed above to become an Honored company, and 49 of those companies were granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition, which is based on cumulative success in the rankings, by earning top three positions across enough ranking categories to meet minimum weighted scores. Companies distinguished as “Most Honored” will be recognized at our second Latin America Equities Award Ceremony & Dinner, on September 4, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom in New York, among star sell-side researchers and investment management firms.The data is available here and an accompanying article is here featuring interviews with four CEOs from winning Latin American firms: Gianfranco Ferrari (Credicorp), Enrique Majós, (Gentera), Eduardo Perez (Parque Arauco) and Daniel Pimentel Slaviero (Copel).Ursula Kizy, Director of Investor Relations Americas at Extel said, “Stories like this are increasingly common: corporates—particularly financial institutions—are navigating macroeconomic headwinds, regulatory shifts, and a complex geopolitical landscape. Even so, our results highlight strong investor confidence in the financial sector, which recorded the most significant gains in this year’s survey. Itaú Unibanco, for example, rose in top-of-mind nominations by surpassing shareholder expectations through its focus on innovation and AI. Banorte delivered a similar outcome, earning positive investor sentiment after a year of growth despite FX volatility. Beyond finance, Embraer (Capital Goods), Smartfit (Retailing), YPF (Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals), and Equatorial (Electric & Other Utilities) also posted notable gains, underscoring resilience, discipline, and expansion across diverse industries.”Increased interest from investors:• Financials Banks• Capital Goods• Electric & Other UtilitiesDecline in interest from investors:• Transportation• Retailing• Cement & ConstructionCompanies with largest gains in investor interest, in orderItau Unibanco Holding (Brazil)Embraer (Brazil)Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca (Brazil)Equatorial (Brazil)Banco Bradesco (Brazil)Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (Brazil)Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras (Eletrobras) (Brazil)YPF (Argentina)SLC Agricola (Brazil)Randon (Brazil)Cia. Paranaense de Energia - Copel (Brazil)Orizon Valorizacao de Residuos (Brazil)Gentera (Mexico)Porto Seguro (Brazil)Cia. de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (Sabesp) (Brazil)Serena Energia (Brazil)Grupo Financiero Banorte (Mexico)Inter & Co (Brazil)Itausa (Brazil)JBS (Brazil)Brava Energia (Brazil)Wal-Mart de Mexico (Mexico)C&A Modas (Brazil)Tres Tentos Agroindustrial (Brazil)Aura Minerals (Brazil)PRIO (Brazil)Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro) (Brazil)Cencosud (Chile)TIM Brasil (Brazil)Fras-le (Brazil)The following fifteen companies clinched an All-Star status accomplishment, achieving first place in the combined rankings across five of the seven categories in their respective sectors in the 2025 Latin America Executive Team survey:Anima Holding (Brazil), Cemex (Mexico), Cury Construtora e Incorporadora (Brazil), Equatorial (Brazil), Itau Unibanco Holding (Brazil), JBS (Brazil), Localiza Rent a Car (Brazil), MercadoLibre (Argentina), Nu Holdings (Brazil), Rede D'Or Sao Luiz (Brazil), SLC Agricola (Brazil), Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca (Brazil), Suzano (Brazil), Vale (Brazil) and WEG (Brazil).For the full list of published winners (including CEOs, CFOs & IR teams) and methodology, please visit: https://www.extelinsights.com/results/executive-teams/latin-america/2025 Marketing LicenseExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. The research data independently captures evaluations of companies, investment professionals and executives from investment managers, banks, research providers and corporate issuers, to deliver detailed peer-to-peer comparative analyses every year; the feedback helps inform strategic decision making and improve resource and process management.

