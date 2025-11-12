Extel Reveals Top U.S. Corporates, C-Suite and IR Professionals

Winning CEOs from the 2025 Extel All-America Executive Team

All-America Executive Team Results: 7 U.S. listed companies came first in all seven categories for their sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following 7 ‘All-Star’ companies clinched an impressive first-place clean sweep on the Overall leaderboard across seven categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program, Best ESG, Best Investor/Analyst Event and Best Company Board in their respective sectors in the 2025 All-America Executive Team survey, published today by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research): Deere & Co (Machinery), Eli Lilly and Co (Pharmaceuticals), JPMorgan Chase & Co (Banks), NVIDIA Corp (Semiconductors), Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Science & Diagnostic Tools), Visa (Payments, Processors & IT Services) and Walmart (Retailing/Broadlines & Hardlines). Of these companies there was a three-way tie for the highest score with Deere & Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Visa all receiving an impressive weighted score of 60.Extel asked voters to name the best chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and investor relations professionals at the companies in their coverage universes. 3,497 (up from 3,360 in 2024) money managers and buy-side analysts and over 340 sell-side researchers provided their candid, anonymized feedback. These rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO and ESG performance. To earn the designation of Most Honored Company, a company must achieve a weighted score of at least 12 for its published positions in the Best CEO, CFO, IRO, IR Program, Investor/Analyst Event, ESG, and Company Board categories. Each first-place position is worth three points; second place, two; and third place, one. In the 2025 All-America Executive Survey, over 1,420 companies were nominated across 44 sectors with around 130 firms attaining Most Honored Company status.The following Most Honored Companies are those who came first in their sectors: American Express Co., Apollo Global Mgmt, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Baker Hughes, Boston Scientific Corp., Carlisle Cos., Casey's General Stores, Cencora, Cheniere Energy, Chevron Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coca-Cola Co., Constellation Energy Corp., Deere & Co., Delta Air Lines, Eaton Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., GE Aerospace, General Motors Co., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., GXO Logistics, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Insmed, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linde, Meta Platforms, Mondelez International, Morgan Stanley, NVIDIA Corp., Quanta Services, Quest Diagnostics, Ralph Lauren Corp., Roku, Royal Caribbean Group, ServiceNow, Steel Dynamics, Sunrun, Thermo Fisher Scientific, T-Mobile US, Visa, Walmart, Walt Disney Co., Waste Connections and Welltower.Extel sales director, Amani Korayeim said “This year's survey captured insights from over 3,800 buy-side and sell-side professionals evaluating 1,425 companies and 3,758 executives across 20+ metrics, with participation growing almost 5% year-on-year—reinforcing our role as the definitive benchmark for qualitative IR assessment. The intensifying race for capital tells a compelling story: only 7 companies achieved ‘All-Star’ status this year, compared to 14 last year. This underscores a fundamental truth—excellence in IR is never accidental. As IR evolves from reporting function to a strategic driver, top performers distinguish themselves by channeling market feedback to bridge the disconnect between investor sentiment and corporate direction. They close valuation gaps through transparent, consistent communication that cuts through noise, delivering material insights that shape investor conviction on investability. In today's markets, IR excellence is the product of deliberate strategy, sustained engagement, and the ability to translate perception into capital allocation."Alongside the results, Extel will publish an editorial piece covering the results and featuring interviews with the following CEOs: Scott Boatwright, (Chipotle), Will Lewis, (Insmed), Patrice Louvet, (Ralph Lauren Corp), Michael Mahoney, (Boston Scientific), Robert Mauch, (Cencora), Mary Powell, (Sunrun) and James Quincey, (Coca-Cola).As with 2024, Extel split the data into wider market capitalization groups to allow more recognition of success: Overall (all market caps), MegaCap ($200B+)—no sector/category, a custom peer group of the mega caps, X-LargeCap ($50B - $200B)—category level, LargeCap ($10B - $50B)— sector level, MidCap ($2B-$10B) and SmallCap (Under $2B).The following organizations saw a significant increase in positions due to increased investor interest in 2025 (A-Z): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Biotech); Celestica (Technology); Intuit (Software); Paypal Holdings (Payments, Processors & IT Services); Snowflake (Internet); Talen Energy (Utilities) and Waters Corp (Life Science & Diagnostics).The largest sector growth for voting was enjoyed by the following sectors: Internet, Software, Retailing/Department Stores & Speciality Softlines, Aerospace & Defense Electronics, and Banks. Conversely, these sectors experienced a downturn: Pharmaceuticals, Managed Care & Health Care Facilities, Media, Gaming & Lodging and Beverage, and Household & Personal Care Products.For the full list of published winners visit https://www.extelinsights.com/results/executive-teams/all-america/2025?tab= Overview(live from 08.00hrs ET).Marketing licenseExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with us to acquire access to the Extel award or award logo so that you can share your winning position in the 2025 All-America Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral, and more. Please contact marketing@ extelinsights.com Benchmark Data and IR Perception AnalysisTo request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm’s capabilities internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, contact amani.korayeim@extelinsights.comMedia contactDavid Bowen, Marketing Director, Extel | david.bowen@extelinsights.comextelinsights.comAbout ExtelFor over 50 years Extel (formerly known as Institutional Investor) has offered highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance; Extel aims to be the first-choice independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. Follow Extel on LinkedIn – search ‘Extel Insights’.

Legal Disclaimer:

