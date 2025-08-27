Manhole Covers Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Manhole Covers Market Worth?

The market size for manhole covers has seen substantial growth lately. The projected growth is from $4.58 billion in 2024 to $4.82 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include an increase in vehicle traffic, the emergence of smart cities, heightened use of lightweight materials, growing environmental and safety regulations, and an escalating demand for new residential complexes.

Over the forthcoming years, the market size of manhole covers is set to experience consistent growth, with a projected value of $5.82 billion in 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This predicted growth in the upcoming period is a result of escalating urbanization and infrastructure advancement, higher usage of composite materials, the rise in road building activities, an increasing necessity for replacements and maintenance, and the burgeoning demand for environmentally friendly construction materials. Foreseeable trends during the projected period comprise technological progression, greater acceptance of composite materials, adoption of anti-slippery surface coatings, the incorporation of UV-resilient materials and the innovation of corrosion-defiant alloys.

What Are The Factors Driving The Manhole Covers Market?

The upswing in infrastructure development demand is predicted to accelerate the growth of the manhole covers market. The underlying factor contributing to this surge is the need to accommodate burgeoning urban populations. Manhole covers play a crucial role in infrastructure development by providing secure and efficient access to subterranean utilities, a must for sustaining and enhancing contemporary urban infrastructure. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, reported in November 2023 that new construction activities witnessed an upsurge of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022. This included an increase of 16.8% for private sector projects and an increase of 13.1% for public sector projects. Consequently, the escalating demand for urbanization and infrastructure development is propelling the growth of the manhole cover market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Manhole Covers Market?

Major players in the Manhole Covers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ferguson Enterprises LLC

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• EJ Group Inc.

• KKSpun India Limited

• Fibrelite Composites Inc.

• John Bouchard & Sons Co.

• Clark Drain Limited

• Polieco Group SpA

• Reackon Concretes Private Limited

• Crescent Foundry Company Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Manhole Covers Sector?

Leading firms in the manhole covers market are concentrating on creating novel technologies such as glass-reinforced plastic manhole covers to increase robustness, decrease upkeep expenses, and better the overall efficiency in challenging urban and industrial settings. Glass-reinforced plastic manhole covers are a composite of fiberglass and plastic, providing exceptional durability, strength, and resistance to corrosion over traditional materials. For instance, in April 2023, Atlanta Industries, Inc., a manhole cover enterprise based in the Philippines, unveiled the Atlanta Manhole Cover, a fresh glass-reinforced plastic manhole cover specially crafted to deliver a lightweight, corrosion-free, and theft-proof remedy for modern urban infrastructure. This modern, top-performing answer is crafted to substitute traditional metal covers. It exhibits remarkable resistance to corrosion, deformation, and severe environmental conditions, making it appropriate for diverse urban and industrial uses. Its light build allows for quicker and simpler installation while possessing the capability to support heavy weights. The use of non-recyclable material in the cover helps deter theft, and its waterproof and anti-corrosive characteristics promote a longer lifespan with negligible maintenance.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Manhole Covers Market Share?

The manhole covers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Concrete Covers, Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete, Conventional Concrete, Metal Covers, Cast Iron, Steel, Ductile Iron, Composite Covers, Fiber Reinforced Polymer Or Glass Reinforced Polymer, Other Product Types

2) By Load Capacity: Extra Light Duty 2.5 Ton, Light Duty 5 Ton, Heavy Duty 25 Ton, Extra Heavy Duty 40 Ton

3) By Application: Municipal And Public Utility, Residential, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Spaces, Other Applications

4) By End User: Chemical, Construction, Plastic And Polymer

Subsegments:

1) By Concrete Covers: Precast Concrete Covers, Monolithic Concrete Covers, Heavy-Duty Concrete Covers, Lightweight Concrete Covers

2) By Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete Covers: Hooked-End Steel Fiber Covers, Crimped Steel Fiber Covers, Straight Steel Fiber Covers, Blended Fiber Concrete Covers

3) By Conventional Concrete Covers: Reinforced Concrete Covers, Non-Reinforced Concrete Covers, Custom-Form Concrete Covers, Round And Square Concrete Covers

4) By Metal Covers: Solid Metal Covers, Vented Metal Covers, Lockable Metal Covers, Patterned Or Decorative Metal Covers

5) By Cast Iron Covers: Gray Cast Iron Covers, Malleable Cast Iron Covers, Heavy-Duty Municipal Cast Iron, Machined Surface Cast Iron

6) By Steel Covers: Galvanized Steel Covers, Stainless Steel Covers, Carbon Steel Covers, Powder-Coated Steel Covers

7) By Ductile Iron Covers: Hinged Ductile Iron Covers, Double Triangular Ductile Iron Covers, Watertight Ductile Iron Covers, EN124 Ductile Iron Covers

8) By Composite Covers: Polymer Composite Covers, Resin Composite Covers, Cementitious Composite Covers, Nano-Composite Covers

9) By Fiber Reinforced Polymer or Glass Reinforced Polymer Covers: Glass Reinforced Plastic Covers, Fiber Reinforced Plastic Covers, Bulk Molding Compound Covers, Sheet Molding Compound Covers

10) By Other Product Types: Plastic Manhole Covers, High-Density Polyethylene Covers, Rubber-Coated Covers, Hybrid Material Covers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Manhole Covers Market?

North America dominated the global market for manhole covers in 2024 but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest within the forecast period. The report on the manhole covers global market includes data from different regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

