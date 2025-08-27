Man Portable Anti Tank System Market to Reach $5.55 Billion by 2029 with 6.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Man Portable Anti Tank System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Chorionic Gonadotropin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Man Portable Anti Tank System Market Size And Growth?

The market of handheld anti-tank system has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market is projected to surge from $4.08 billion in 2024 to $4.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The surge in the past period is a result of several factors including military modernization initiatives, increasing need for portable anti-armor solutions, escalating cross-border disputes, enhancement of infantry capabilities, and rise in defense expenditure by developing economies.

The market for man-portable anti-tank systems is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $5.55 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as enhanced spending on advanced weaponry, an increased requirement for lightweight and precise anti-tank systems, efforts towards improving soldier lethality, increased procurement of cutting-edge man-portable systems, growing geopolitical unrest, and heightened security worries. Key trends expected during this period include improvements in targeting and guiding systems, incorporation of artificial intelligence into fire control systems, the creation of reusable multi-target launchers, developments in downsizing and weight reduction, and ongoing research and development into intelligent munitions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Man Portable Anti Tank System Market?

The growth of the man portable anti-tank system market is projected to be fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions. Such tensions, characterized by frosty or antagonistic relations between nations or regions due to territorial, political, or strategic disputes, often heighten security worries and demand for military readiness. These rising geopolitical tensions, birthed from burgeoning territorial conflicts, are pushing nations to beef up their defense capacities and uphold intensifying military alertness. Man-portable anti-tank systems find use amid these geopolitical strains to demolish enemy armored vehicles, boost infantry mobility, and ward off tank advances. As an illustration, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in January 2023 that global violence directed at civilians had spiked by 12% in 2022 over 2021, with a minimum 16% increase in fatalities from direct assaults. Consequently, these ascending geopolitical tensions are the key propeller for the growth of the man portable anti-tank system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Man Portable Anti Tank System Market?

Major players in the Man Portable Anti Tank System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China North Industries Corporation

• BAE Systems Public Limited Company

• Thales Group

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited

• Rheinmetall AG

• Hanwha Aerospace Company Limited

• MBDA

• Saab Aktiebolag

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Man Portable Anti Tank System Market?

Leading corporations in the man portable anti-tank system market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, such as lightweight fire-and-forget guided missile systems. These are in response to a need for increased mobility, accuracy, and adaptability in intense combat situations. Lightweight fire-and-forget guided missile systems constitute enhanced shoulder-launched weapons that independently track and eliminate armored targets post-launch without the need for human guidance, making them highly suitable for infantry. For instance, the Turkey-based weapons manufacturer, Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş., debuted the KARAOK anti-tank missile in April 2022. This lightweight, shoulder-fired system, designed to equip the Turkish Armed Forces' elite units and special forces with advanced fire-and-forget capabilities, incorporates a range of 2.5 kilometers, an infrared seeker, and an armor-piercing tandem warhead, improving infantry's effectiveness against armored adversaries.

How Is The Man Portable Anti Tank System Market Segmented?

The man portable anti tank system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Guided Missile Systems, Unguided Missile Systems, Rocket Systems, Anti-Tank Grenades, Other Product Types

2) By Component: Launchers, Ammunition, Fire Control Systems

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By Platform: Infantry, Special Forces, Other Platforms

5) By End User: Military, Paramilitary, Defense Contractors, Civilian, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Guided Missile Systems: Infrared-Guided Missile Systems, Laser-Guided Missile Systems, Wire-Guided Missile Systems, Global Positioning System-Guided Missile Systems

2) By Unguided Missile Systems: Shoulder-Fired Unguided Missiles, Tripod-Mounted Unguided Missiles, Recoilless Unguided Missiles

3) By Rocket Systems: Single-Use Rocket Launchers, Reloadable Rocket Launchers, Tandem-Charge Rocket Systems

4) By Anti-Tank Grenades: Hand-Thrown Anti-Tank Grenades, Rifle-Launched Anti-Tank Grenades, Launcher-Fired Anti-Tank Grenades

5) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Propulsion Anti-Tank Systems, Drone-Delivered Anti-Tank Systems, Man-Portable Electromagnetic Anti-Armor Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Man Portable Anti Tank System Market?

In the Man Portable Anti Tank System Global Market Report 2025, North America lead as the biggest market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the most rapidly expanding market in the forecast period. The regions included in the study of the man portable anti tank system market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

