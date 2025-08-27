Lunar Exploration Market Set to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Lunar Exploration Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the size of the lunar exploration market. It is projected to rise from a value of $11.39 billion in 2024 to $12.52 billion by 2025, accounting for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The historic period's growth can be credited to factors such as the surge in government sponsorship for space programs, growing strategic national interest in lunar presence, amplified backing from space regulatory bodies, concerns of militarization promoting space presence, and the intensifying competition in geopolitical leadership in space.

The market for lunar exploration is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, with its value increasing to $18.10 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the enlargement of the space economy, the creation of jobs in specialized tech sectors, the advancement of the aerospace manufacturing sector, the monetization of space data services, and the escalated role of small to medium enterprises. Key trends set to mark the forecast period encompass breakthroughs in propulsion technologies, the evolution of reusable launch vehicles, the shrinking size of payload components, growing independence in spacecraft navigation systems, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in surface operations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Lunar Exploration Market?

The heightened interest in space exploration is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the lunar exploration market in the future. The term 'space exploration activities' indicates the search for scientific knowledge, technological growth, and business prospects beyond Earth, conducted through missions, research, and operations in space. The surge in these activities is spurred by rising demand for sophisticated communication and Earth observation satellites, which foster worldwide connectivity, ecological monitoring, and improved security. Space exploration contributes to lunar exploration by progressing spacecraft technologies, facilitating more accurate and long-term Moon missions. It assists in the progression of navigation, communication, and landing systems, boosting mission effectiveness and widening the spectrum of scientific discovery. For example, as reported by Novaspace, a French space consultancy, governmental expenditure on space exploration amounted to $27 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to augment to approximately $31 billion by 2034. Consequently, the escalating interest in space exploration fuels the expansion of the lunar exploration market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Lunar Exploration Market?

Major players in the Lunar Exploration Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Co.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration

• Thales Group

• SpaceX Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• Dynetics Inc.

• United Launch Alliance L.L.C.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Lunar Exploration Market In The Future?

Major corporations involved in the lunar exploration industry are putting their efforts into creating innovative solutions, such as global positioning systems (GPS), tailored for autonomous spacecraft activity. GPS systems are navigational tools that utilize satellite signals to provide users worldwide with precise location, motion, and time data. For example, GMV, a technological corporation based in Spain, released the LUPIN GPS system in June 2025 to revolutionize lunar navigation. LUPIN introduces an innovative feature by providing real-time lunar positioning without the need for Earth-based navigation, making it easier for astronauts and rovers to function autonomously and more effectively. It guarantees continuous navigation even in areas where Earth signals are unreachable, like deep lunar craters and the moon's far side, boosting mission security. The system improves mapping accuracy in challenging terrains such as the lunar south pole, which is crucial for future exploration and resource use.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Lunar Exploration Market

The lunar exploration market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Spacecraft, Launch Vehicles, Rovers, Instruments, Other Components

2) By Mission Type: Manned Missions, Unmanned Missions

3) By Application: Scientific Research, Commercial, National Defense, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Academic, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Spacecraft: Orbiter, Lander, Ascent Module, Descent Module, Command Module

2) By Launch Vehicles: Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles, Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles, Small-Lift Launch Vehicles, Reusable Launch Vehicles, Expendable Launch Vehicles

3) By Rovers: Autonomous Rovers, Remote-Controlled Rovers, Sample Collection Rovers, Exploration Rovers, Communication Rovers

4) By Instruments: Imaging Systems, Spectrometers, Seismometers, Drills And Samplers, Radiation Detectors

5) By Other Components: Power Systems, Navigation Systems, Communication Modules, Thermal Control Systems, Propulsion Units

Global Lunar Exploration Market - Regional Insights

In the Lunar Exploration Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the most prominent region in 2024. The expected growth trajectory of this region is outlined in the report. All regions included in the study are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

