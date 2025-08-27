Joint Compounds Market Projected to Reach $6.94 Billion with 6.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Joint Compounds Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the joint compounds market has experienced robust growth. The market size, which stood at $5.02 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $5.37 billion by 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include an escalation in residential construction activities, increased demand for interior aesthetic finishes, more renovation and remodeling projects, higher usage of drywall in commercial building projects, and an expanding availability of ready-mix and lightweight compounds.

The market size for joint compounds is predicted to experience a robust expansion in the upcoming years, achieving a value of $6.95 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period could be linked to the escalating Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home refurbishment movement, the surge in acceptance of eco-friendly construction norms, the increase in construction expenditure by government bodies, an upsurge in investments towards energy-saving buildings, and a growing demand for superior building materials. Expected trends throughout the forecast period comprise of progression in lightweight mixtures, implementation of dust control mechanisms, automation innovations in application instruments, strides in compounds resistant to molds and mildew, as well as advancements in fast-drying and quick-setting formulations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Joint Compounds Market?

The expansion of the construction sector is predicted to boost the joint compounds market in the future. The construction sector comprises the services that plan, design, build, and manage buildings, infrastructure, and other physical constructs within residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Its growth is driven by population increase and the subsequent need for added residences, infrastructures, and public facilities to keep pace with urban and suburban expansion. Joint compounds are a critical component in construction, necessary for the completion of drywall installations via the filling of joints, seams, and screw hole, bringing smoothness and seamlessness to wall and ceiling surfaces. To provide some context, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a governmental agency based in the United States, predicted in March 2025 that the construction sector is poised to grow by 4.7% from 2023 to 2033, surpassing the 4.0% growth projected across all industries. This growth is forecasted to generate around 380,100 new jobs, raising total employment in the construction industry to close to 8.4 million by 2033. Ensuingly, the burgeoning construction industry is the propellant behind the growth of the joint compounds market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Joint Compounds Market?

Major players in the Joint Compounds Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dow Inc.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• PPG Industries Inc.

• National Gypsum Company

• Sika AG

• USG Corporation

• Etex NV

• ASG Group

• ParexGroup Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Joint Compounds Market In The Future?

Leading corporations in the joint compounds industry are putting emphasis on the creation of ground-breaking solutions, such as super-fine setting joint compounds. This is a response to the growing need for quicker project completions, improved manipulation, and even finishes in all types of construction. These super-fine setting joint compounds have been crafted with the goal of speeding up setting times and creating a smoother, finer surface finish in contrast to traditional ready-mix or standard gypsum-based compounds. For instance, Pladur Gypsum S.A., a gypsum product manufacturer based in Spain, unveiled two new joint compounds in February 2025. These were Pasta Pladur ST2 Superfina and Pasta Pladur ST30. ST2 Superfina is a powdered compound that was formulated for manual joint treatment in chill and damp climates. It maintains a consistent 120-minute set time and it is easy to sand, making it suitable for Q1-Q3 finish levels. Meanwhile, the ST30 offers an ultra-quick setting time of just 30 minutes and a top-notch fine finish, making it excellent for same-day minor repairs. Furthermore, it allows for impressive manipulation and effortless sanding. These new offerings highlight Pladur's dedication to sustainability, energy efficiency and user-friendly application techniques.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Joint Compounds Market

The joint compounds market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ready-Mixed Joint Compound, Setting-Type Joint Compound, All-Purpose Joint Compound, Lightweight Joint Compound

2) By Packaging Size: Small Packs (Up To 5 Kg), Medium Packs (6-15 Kg), Bulk (15 Kg And Above)

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline Or Retail Stores, Online Platforms

4) By Application: Drywall Joints, Ceiling Joints, Corner Bead, Texturing, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Institutional Construction, Industrial Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-Mixed Joint Compound: Taping Compound, Topping Compound, All-Purpose Ready-Mixed, Lightweight Ready-Mixed, Low Dust Formulation, Specialized Finishing Compounds

2) By Setting-Type Joint Compound: Quick-Set Compound, Mid-Set Compound, Extended-Set Compound, Moisture-Resistant Formulation, High-Strength Setting Compound

3) By All-Purpose Joint Compound: Interior Use All-Purpose, Exterior Use All-Purpose, Sandable All-Purpose, Mold And Mildew Resistant, Crack-Resistant All-Purpose

4) By Lightweight Joint Compound: Lightweight All-Purpose, Lightweight Topping, Lightweight Taping, Dust-Control Lightweight, Ultra-Lightweight Formula

Global Joint Compounds Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Joint Compounds Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominating region. The report further predicts Asia-Pacific to outpace other regions in the projected period. Other regions spotlighted in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

