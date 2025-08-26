Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Dallas 2025: A Premier Day-Long Summit for Senior Data & Analytics Leaders

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce CDAO Dallas 2025 , taking place at The Highland Dallas Hotel. This one-day summit will bring together over 150 senior data and analytics professionals, including Chief Data & Analytics Officers, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and Heads of Governance, to explore the strategic value of data and analytics across industries.Key Highlights of CDAO Dallas 2025:30+ expert speakers from organizations like PepsiCo, U.S. Department of the Treasury, T. Rowe Price, and JPMorgan Chase150+ qualified attendees for executive-level networking and rich peer dialogueInteractive roundtables, Q&A sessions, and 1:1 meetings designed to drive practical collaborationCross-industry best practices on themes such as AI strategy, data governance, leadership development, and breaking down data silosWhy Attend:This summit offers a unique environment for senior data and analytics leaders to engage in thoughtful, vendor-agnostic discussions, discover cutting-edge trends, and forge meaningful collaborations across sectors. Whether you are steering complex data architectures or championing enterprise-level AI adoption, you'll gain actionable insights to drive your organization forward.Who Should Attend:CDAOs, CDAs, CDOsData Scientists & EngineersHeads of Compliance & GovernanceData ArchitectsPolicy Makers & RegulatorsSecure your seat today, apply for a complimentary VIP pass or reserve your spot at: https://cdao-dallas.coriniumintelligence.com/register For any further event information, please contact: inquiries@coriniumintel.com

