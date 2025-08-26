Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Dallas 2025: A Premier Day-Long Summit for Senior Data & Analytics Leaders
Key Highlights of CDAO Dallas 2025:
30+ expert speakers from organizations like PepsiCo, U.S. Department of the Treasury, T. Rowe Price, and JPMorgan Chase
150+ qualified attendees for executive-level networking and rich peer dialogue
Interactive roundtables, Q&A sessions, and 1:1 meetings designed to drive practical collaboration
Cross-industry best practices on themes such as AI strategy, data governance, leadership development, and breaking down data silos
Why Attend:
This summit offers a unique environment for senior data and analytics leaders to engage in thoughtful, vendor-agnostic discussions, discover cutting-edge trends, and forge meaningful collaborations across sectors. Whether you are steering complex data architectures or championing enterprise-level AI adoption, you'll gain actionable insights to drive your organization forward.
Who Should Attend:
CDAOs, CDAs, CDOs
Data Scientists & Engineers
Heads of Compliance & Governance
Data Architects
Policy Makers & Regulators
Secure your seat today, apply for a complimentary VIP pass or reserve your spot at: https://cdao-dallas.coriniumintelligence.com/register
For any further event information, please contact: inquiries@coriniumintel.com
Ana Hernadez
CDAO Dallas
anamaria.hernandez@coriniumgroup.com
