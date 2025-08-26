Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,971 in the last 365 days.

Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Dallas 2025: A Premier Day-Long Summit for Senior Data & Analytics Leaders

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce CDAO Dallas 2025, taking place at The Highland Dallas Hotel. This one-day summit will bring together over 150 senior data and analytics professionals, including Chief Data & Analytics Officers, Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and Heads of Governance, to explore the strategic value of data and analytics across industries.

Key Highlights of CDAO Dallas 2025:

30+ expert speakers from organizations like PepsiCo, U.S. Department of the Treasury, T. Rowe Price, and JPMorgan Chase
150+ qualified attendees for executive-level networking and rich peer dialogue
Interactive roundtables, Q&A sessions, and 1:1 meetings designed to drive practical collaboration
Cross-industry best practices on themes such as AI strategy, data governance, leadership development, and breaking down data silos

Why Attend:

This summit offers a unique environment for senior data and analytics leaders to engage in thoughtful, vendor-agnostic discussions, discover cutting-edge trends, and forge meaningful collaborations across sectors. Whether you are steering complex data architectures or championing enterprise-level AI adoption, you'll gain actionable insights to drive your organization forward.

Who Should Attend:

CDAOs, CDAs, CDOs
Data Scientists & Engineers
Heads of Compliance & Governance
Data Architects
Policy Makers & Regulators

Secure your seat today, apply for a complimentary VIP pass or reserve your spot at: https://cdao-dallas.coriniumintelligence.com/register

For any further event information, please contact: inquiries@coriniumintel.com

Ana Hernadez
CDAO Dallas
anamaria.hernandez@coriniumgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Dallas 2025: A Premier Day-Long Summit for Senior Data & Analytics Leaders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more