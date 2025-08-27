Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Industry Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

In recent years, there has been considerable growth in the market size of low-band electronic warfare systems. The market, which will climb from $3.09 billion in 2024 to $3.27 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this historical expansion include the escalation in military expenditure, heightened geopolitical issues, the increasing requirement for long-distance danger identification, the need for comprehensive battlefield awareness, a surge in cross-border skirmishes, and the utilization of unconventional warfare strategies.

The market size of low-band electronic warfare systems is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $4.05 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The expansion during the forecasted period is due to factors like the increasing use of unmanned systems, a rising emphasis on electronic warfare superiority, the development of multi-domain operations, the necessity for spectrum dominance in contemporary warfare, the dissemination of refined radar systems, and the enlargement of electronic warfare in the realms of space and cyber. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), the advent of software-defined electronic warfare systems, the miniaturization of electronic warfare components, the development of next-generation jamming pods, and integration with unmanned platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

The upward trend in defense budgets is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the low-band electronic warfare systems market. Defense budgets cover comprehensive government funds assigned to military personnel, apparatus, operations, as well as relevant defense activities for maintaining national security. The growth in defense budgets is an outcome of escalating geopolitical frictions that motivate countries to boost their military abilities for prevention and strategic safety. Augmenting defense budgets promotes low-band electronic warfare systems by allowing substantial investment in high-tech features and enhancing national security competencies. It also fosters the creation of adaptive jamming and threat detection technology, fortifying electronic defense approaches. For example, based on a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research firm located in Sweden, in April 2023, the military spendings of Russia rose by 9.2% to about $86.4 billion in 2022, contributing 4.1% of the nation's GDP, a rise from 3.7% in 2021. Hence, the surge in defense budgets is spurring the development of the low-band electronic warfare systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

Major players in the Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Airbus Defense and Space

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Industry?

Leading firms in the low-band electronic warfare system market are concentrating on creating technologically sophisticated solutions like software-driven active electronically scanned array systems, to enhance their ability to identify threats and adapt to jamming. The software-driven active electronically scanned array (AESA) systems, which are radar or jamming systems, employ software to manipulate the path, frequency, and waveform of electronically steered beams without the need for moving components. For instance, L3 Technologies, an aerospace and defense technology firm based in the US, introduced a next-generation jammer low-band (NGJ-LB) system for the EA-18G Growler aircraft in September 2024. The NGJ-LB system is a state-of-the-art electronic attack solution that extends the aircraft's jamming capabilities into lower frequency bands, enhancing the effectiveness of neutralising enemy air defenses and communications. This system utilises the latest digital and software-defined technologies for quick adaptation to new threats and guarantees excellent electronic warfare performance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Market Report?

The low-band electronic warfare systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support

2) By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space

3) By Application: Communication Jamming, Radar Jamming And Deception, Surveillance And Signal Intelligence

4) By End-Use: Military, Homeland Security, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Attack: Communication Jamming, Radar Jamming, Deception Jamming, Directed Energy Weapons, Anti-Radiation Missiles,

2) By Electronic Protection: Emission Control (EMCON), Frequency Hopping, Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) Techniques, Electromagnetic Shielding, Spectrum Management, Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM),

3) By Electronic Support: Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Surveillance Measures (ESM), Direction Finding, Threat Detection and Classification, Spectrum Monitoring, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Low-Band Electronic Warfare Systems Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for low-band electronic warfare systems. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the swiftest growth in the coming period. The report encompasses market analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

