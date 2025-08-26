Orbital Defense Systems Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orbital Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Orbital Defense Systems Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the orbital defense system has seen a significant surge in the past few years. The market, which is projected to be $17.05 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $18.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors such as escalating geopolitical conflicts, enhanced defense budget allotments, rising frequency of satellite threats, growing private space investments, and an increased focus on the resilience of space assets have contributed to the growth observed during the historic period.

The market for orbital defense systems is predicted to see significant growth in the near future, potentially reaching a value of $24.20 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This projected increase during the forecast period can be linked to the growing usage of advanced laser and kinetic interceptor technologies, a rise in the integration of AI-based command systems, increasing collaborations between public and private sectors in space defense, a growth in demand for geostationary defense constellations, as well as an increased emphasis on orbital situational awareness systems. The forecast period will likely see trends such as advancements in directed-energy and electronic warfare payloads, the integration of AI and autonomous control networks, miniaturization of satellite defense platform technology, developments in secure communication links from orbit to ground, and advancements in sensor fusion for space situational awareness.

Download a free sample of the orbital defense systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25450&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Orbital Defense Systems Market?

Growth in the orbital defense systems market is being accelerated by the rising defense budget. This budget, utilized by a nation's military to replenish, purchase, and maintain ammunition like bullets, shells, missiles, and other weaponry, has seen an uptick due to escalating geopolitical conflicts, expanded military activities, and the need to refill depleted weapon supplies. An increased defense budget is crucial to orbital defense systems, as they heavily depend on it to fund the development, deployment, and maintenance of cutting-edge technologies, thereby offering an effective defense against threats from space. For example, as per the House of Commons Library, a library based in the UK, the UK secured defense orders valued at $16.04 billion (£12.0 billion) in 2022, recording in December 2023. This indicates a rise of $6.15 (£4.6 billion) from 2021, thereby demonstrating a notable increase in defense procurement and the investment into advanced military capacities. Hence, the amplified defense budget is propelling the growth in the orbital defense systems market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Orbital Defense Systems Market?

Major players in the Orbital Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies

• Amentum Holdings Inc

• General Atomics

• AXIENT CORP

• Rocket Lab USA Inc

• Capella Space

What Are The Top Trends In The Orbital Defense Systems Industry?

Top businesses in the orbital defense systems market are concentrating on forming strategic partnerships in order to expedite tech innovations, boost space-based surveillance and defense capabilities, and bag government contracts for extensive deployment. These strategic alliances are a methodology used by companies to capitalize on each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual growth and success. For example, in May 2025, Atmos Space Cargo GmbH, a German aerospace corporation, formed a partnership with ARX Robotics GmbH, a German-based robotics firm, to inaugurate Europe's inaugural orbital depot for autonomous defense systems. This was achieved by amalgamating ATMOS's re-entry capsules with ARX's unmanned devices. This collaboration allows for the prompt deployment of autonomous systems for disaster mitigation, surveillance, and defense, thereby enhancing Europe's operational robustness and extending the strategic networks of both companies across the region.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Orbital Defense Systems Market Segments

The orbital defense systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Satellites, Ground Stations, Launch Vehicles, Other Components

2) By Technology: Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Military, Civil, Commercial

4) By End-User: Government, Defense Contractors, Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Satellites: Communication Satellites, Surveillance Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Reconnaissance Satellites, Anti-satellite (ASAT) Weapons, Earth Observation Satellites

2) By Ground Stations: Command And Control Centers, Data Processing Units, Antenna Systems, Power Systems, Security Infrastructure

3) By Launch Vehicles: Small Launch Vehicles (SLVs), Medium Launch Vehicles (MLVs), Heavy Launch Vehicles (HLVs), Reusable Launch Systems, Ballistic Missiles

4) By Other Components: Space Debris Removal Systems, Propulsion Systems, Sensors And Detectors, Software And Artificial Intelligence Systems, Payload Modules

View the full orbital defense systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orbital-defense-systems-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Orbital Defense Systems Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for orbital defense systems. Growth projections for this region are included in the Orbital Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025. The report comprehensively covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orbital Defense Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Anti Ship Missile Defence System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-ship-missile-defence-system-global-market-report

Ground Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-defense-system-global-market-report

Air Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-defense-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.