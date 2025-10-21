Metal Working Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.4% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Metal Working Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Metal Working Market?

In the past few years, the size of the metal working market has been marked by consistent growth. It is projected to increase from a value of $11.36 billion in 2024 to $11.61 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to the innovation and development of materials, the integration of automation and CNC, the expansion of the market due to globalization, the increased demand for specialized components, and the changes in manufacturing practices.

The size of the metal working market is predicted to see consistent expansion in the following years, reaching $13.78 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth projected for this time span can be credited to factors such as the adoption of additive manufacturing, expansion in the global market, prioritization of sustainable practices, advancements in smart manufacturing, and an increase in the demand for customization. Prominent trends during this period are expected to include the integration of industry 4.0, the development of advanced materials, the embrace of additive manufacturing, the commitment to sustainability and green practices, and advances in precision machining and CNC technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Metal Working Market?

The expansion of manufacturing sectors is predicted to boost the metalworking market's growth. These sectors refer to any industries that manufacture products through manual labor or machinery, and they handle the installation and repair of industrial equipment, as well as outsourcing tasks to third parties. The significance of the metalworking industry is derived from its provision of the necessary machinery and materials to shape and size for cost-effective operations, with numerous applications in construction and auto-related metalworking. As an example, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a federal agency based in the US, reported an increase in the number of establishments in fabricated metal product manufacturing in the private sector, from 59265 establishments in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 60032 establishments in the third quarter of 2022. This underlines the role of manufacturing industry growth in fuelling the development of metalworking.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Metal Working Market?

Major players in the Metal Working include:

• Atlas Copco Group

• BTD Manufacturing Inc.

• Colfax Corporation

• DMG Mori Co Ltd.

• HMT Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Komaspect Pte Ltd.

• Standard Iron & Wire Works Inc.

• Sandvik AB

• Trumpf GmbH + Co KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Metal Working Industry?

The escalating development of advanced manufacturing plants is a dominant trend making waves in the metalworking market. Key players in the market are focusing on establishing manufacturing sites that find extensive application in the metal and steel sector, the auto industry, and the aerospace field. For instance, in November 2022, Kennametal Limited, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of equipment and solutions for metalworking, mining, and oil industries, introduced a new manufacturing facility for Metal Cutting inserts. This innovative and sophisticated facility amalgamates insert manufacturing operations with intelligent manufacturing systems for enhanced quality and uniformity. The facility aims to cater to the burgeoning demand from the Asia-Pacific market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Metal Working Market Report?

The metal working market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cutting, Forming, Welding, Stamping, Punching, Rolling, Other Types

2) By Segment: Structural Steel Fabrication, Architectural Aluminum Fabrication, Architectural Steel Fabrication, Pre-Fabricated Buildings, Pre-Engineered Buildings, Other Segments

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Mining, Energy And Utilities, Water, Industrial And Logistics, Building Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cutting: Laser Cutting, Plasma Cutting, Waterjet Cutting, Flame Cutting

2) By Forming: Forging, Extrusion, Bending, Drawing

3) By Welding: MIG Welding, TIG Welding, Arc Welding, Spot Welding

4) By Stamping: Progressive Die Stamping, Transfer Die Stamping, Four-Slide Stamping

5) By Punching: CNC Punching, Turret Punching, Mechanical Punching

6) By Rolling: Hot Rolling, Cold Rolling, Thread Rolling

7) By Other Types: Drilling, Grinding, Machining

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Metal Working Market?

In 2024, the metal working market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. This report on the metal working market covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

