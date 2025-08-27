HAFG Gains Traction in Asia from AI-Generated Mindfulness Videos

HAFG's AI Zen videos go viral in Asia; younger audiences drive global growth momentum.

Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAFG)

SINGAPORE, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG), a global provider of digital marketing and content solutions, today announced the strong market performance of its first AI-generated Zen-themed video series, produced in collaboration with cultural brand LHAGBSAM. The campaign, which integrates AI-generated avatars with contemporary interpretations of Eastern mindfulness, has delivered results that significantly surpassed initial projections, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region.Since launch, total viewership has grown more than fourfold, with notable traction in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the United States. Demographic insights indicate that audiences aged 18–24 accounted for 35.4% of viewers, followed by 25–34-year-olds at 32.2%, confirming strong appeal among digitally native Gen Z and millennial segments.“This campaign shows that audiences are actively seeking culturally grounded and emotionally meaningful content,” said a spokesperson for Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. “Our approach—combining AI innovation with philosophical depth—is proving both scalable and resonant across diverse markets.”Encouraged by the performance, the Company is now in active discussions with several interested parties regarding future content partnerships and development opportunities. Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. has drawn inbound attention from emerging consumer brands, innovation-driven traditional enterprises, and AI visual technology firms exploring collaboration in the cultural content space. Management believes that the traction and visibility generated by the campaign provide a compelling foundation for sustained commercial growth and strategic alliances across Asia and other growth markets.“We see this as the beginning of something much larger,” the spokesperson added. “There is every indication that demand for this kind of meaningful media will continue to grow, and we intend to be at the forefront of that shift.”Further updates on upcoming content releases, platform expansions, and partnership developments will be announced in due course.

