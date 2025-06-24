HAFG (OTC: HAFG) Partners with LHAGBSAM on AI-Powered Zen Content

HAFG (OTC: HAFG) partners with LHAGBSAM to launch AI-powered Zen video content aimed at promoting mindfulness and inner peace for younger audiences.

Holistic Asset Finance Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAFG)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG), a global provider of digital marketing and content solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with LHAGBSAM, a cultural brand focused on promoting Zen-inspired wisdom. The partnership aims to co-develop a series of AI-generated digital human videos that convey traditional philosophical insights in a simplified, visually engaging format tailored for younger audiences.Under the terms of the collaboration, Holistic Asset Finance Group will leverage its in-house AI-driven creative capabilities to produce digital avatars that embody the teachings of Zen and Buddhist philosophy. The short-form content will be distributed via social platforms and will serve as an accessible entry point for spiritual reflection and inner balance in the modern world.“We are honored to collaborate with LHAGBSAM on this culturally meaningful initiative,” said a spokesperson for Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. “By combining artificial intelligence with timeless spiritual principles, we aim to create a new form of digital storytelling that supports emotional well-being and self-awareness among youth.”Additional details, including release timelines, character reveals, and platform-specific strategies, will be disclosed in subsequent communications.About Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG)Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of AI-powered marketing and media solutions, offering scalable services across content creation, short video distribution, and information flow advertising. The company specializes in supporting brands and creators through digital transformation and audience engagement strategies.About LHAGBSAMLHAGBSAM is a cultural brand devoted to the promotion of Zen-based wisdom and contemporary mindfulness. Its name, rooted in the Tibetan phrase for “supreme aspiration and pure intention,” reflects a mission to help individuals achieve inner peace and harmony in everyday life. Through simplified expression of ancient teachings, LHAGBSAM makes traditional philosophy more relatable for the younger generation.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

