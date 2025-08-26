Pillow Market to Grow at 7% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Pillow Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the pillow market has experienced robust growth. The market, which is projected to increase from $8.42 billion in 2024 to $9.04 billion in 2025, is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The mounting recognition of sleep health, an upswing in disposable income, the spread of retail distribution mediums, escalating urbanization, and growth in the hotel industry can account for the growth noted during the historical period.

The pillow market is anticipated to experience a robust expansion in the forthcoming years, with its value expected to increase to $11.89 billion in 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Various factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include the escalating demand for ergonomic and memory foam pillows, an increasing number of sleep disorders, a growing emphasis on environmentally-friendly resources, the expansion of e-commerce platforms, and emerging subscription services. During the forecast timeframe, the enhancement in smart pillow technology, advanced materials for cooling and breathability, the formulation of sustainable and eco-friendly pillows, innovation in ergonomic designs for improved sleep quality, and developments in adjustable and customizable pillows are set to become notable trends.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Pillow Market?

The escalation in consumers' knowledge and understanding of the significance of sleep health appears to be a strong driving force for the development of the pillow market. The concept of sleep health pertains to the comprehension of the value of sleep to our overall physiological, psychological, and emotional wellbeing. The rising media attention and public health education demonstrating a link between inadequate sleep and significant health risks such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has led to increased consumer understanding of sleep health. Pillows serve a fundamental function in promoting sleep health knowledge among consumers by directly affecting comfort, body alignment, and the quality of sleep which encourages individuals to better comprehend and prioritize sound sleeping habits. For example, the National Sleep Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S, reported in June 2023 that the percentage of US residents sleeping less than the recommended seven to nine hours per night saw an upsurge of 40%, from 45% in 2021 to 63% in 2022. Therefore, the surge in consumer understanding of sleep health is fueling the expansion of the pillow market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Pillow Market?

Major players in the Pillow Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Somnigroup International Inc.

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

• Resident Home LLC

• Purple Innovation Inc.

• MyPillow Inc.

• Hollander Sleep Products LLC

• Malouf Companies Inc.

• American Textile Company

• Casper Sleep Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pillow Market?

Leading firms in the pillow industry are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative items, such as backrest wedge pillows, to improve comfort, support, and overall sleeping quality for their customers. A backrest wedge pillow is a support pillow in the shape of a triangle that's designed to elevate the upper body, provide lumbar support, and assist in maintaining a comfortable position when sitting or lying down. As an illustration, Inventive Sleep Inc., a US company with a focus on sleep products, launched a line of specialty pillows in August 2023 with the intention to boost comfort and encourage healthier sleep postures. Their headboard-sized wedge pillow is designed to gently elevate the head, neck, shoulders, hips, and legs, which not only promotes better sleep posture but also alleviates pressure points. The pillow, complete with a soft, button-tufted detachable cover that fits perfectly with bedroom aesthetics, also includes dual side pockets for storing items such as phones or books conveniently. With its design intended for both relaxation and nighttime use, such a pillow reflects the perfect balance of comfort, functionality, and home aesthetic.

How Is The Pillow Market Segmented?

The pillow market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Memory Foam Pillow, Down And Feather Pillow, Wool Or Cotton Pillow, Polyester Or Synthetic Pillow, Latex Pillow, Other Types

2) By Shape: Square, U-Shape, Rectangle, Wave, Round, Convex, Other Shapes

3) By Feature: Therapy, Cooling, Anit-Static, Anti-Bacteria And, Other Features

4) By Sales Channel: Offline, Online

5) By Application: Decorative, Sleeping, Bedding, Travel, Massage, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Memory Foam Pillow: Traditional Memory Foam, Shredded Memory Foam, Gel-infused Memory Foam, Contour Memory Foam, Wedge Memory Foam

2) By Down And Feather Pillow: Goose Down or Duck Down, Goose Feather or Duck Feather, Blended Down and Feather

3) By Wool Or Cotton Pillow: Organic Cotton or Regular Cotton, Merino Wool or Other Wool Types, Blended Wool and Cotton, Hypoallergenic Wool

4) By Polyester Or Synthetic Pillow: Microfiber Polyester or Hollow Fiber Fill, Cluster Fiber Fill or Gel Fiber, Recycled Polyester, Blended Synthetic Materials

5) By Latex Pillow: Natural Latex or Synthetic Latex, Blended Latex, Ventilated Latex, Talalay or Dunlop Latex

6) By Other Types: Buckwheat Pillow, Water Pillow, Gel Pillow, Magnetic Pillow, Kapok Pillow or Other Natural Fills

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Pillow Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the global pillow market was Asia-Pacific. The report includes an overview of various regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with details of their individual growth statuses.

