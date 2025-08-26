23rd State Launches SHAKE Glitter Drops, a Hemp-Derived THC Beverage Enhancer

MN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, a Minnesota-born cannabis brand, today announced the launch of SHAKE Glitter Drops , a first-of-its-kind beverage enhancer combining hemp-derived THC with shimmering, food-safe glitter. Designed to add sparkle and celebration to any drink, SHAKE represents a new category of cannabis-infused lifestyle products.Created to provide a safe and approachable alternative to alcohol, SHAKE Glitter Drops are microdose-friendly, flavorless, and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Each batch is lab-tested, with results available via QR code for consumer transparency.Key features of SHAKE Glitter Drops include:Hemp-derived THC & CBG – microdose levels for approachable, balanced effects.Flavorless, food-grade glitter – enhances the look of any beverage without altering taste.Versatility – mixes seamlessly with water, juice, mocktails, cocktails, or sparkling drinks.Portable design – SHAKE, drop, sip, and shine in any setting.Safety & compliance – fully Farm Bill compliant, with third-party lab verification.“SHAKE is about reimagining how we experience cannabis,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title] of 23rd State. “It’s a celebration of self-expression and community—designed for those who want a safe, stylish, and joyful alternative to traditional beverages.”23rd State, named in honor of Minnesota becoming the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis, was founded with a mission to combine equity, innovation, and style. Inspired by both modern cannabis culture and the history of early 1900s Swedish cannabis tonics, the company seeks to redefine THC products for today’s consumers.About 23rd State23rd State is a Minnesota-based cannabis brand focused on creating safe, stylish, and innovative THC products. With a mission rooted in equity and celebration, the company develops microdose-friendly alternatives to alcohol that inspire connection, creativity, and joy. Its debut product, SHAKE Glitter Drops, merges hemp-derived cannabinoids with shimmering, food-safe glitter for a first-of-its-kind beverage enhancer experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.