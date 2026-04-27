Fasset Introduces Stablecoin-Powered Financial System to Expand Global USD Access Across Emerging Markets

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new generation of financial infrastructure is emerging as millions of users across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the UAE seek faster, more accessible ways to move and manage money globally . Fasset today announced the continued expansion of its all-in-one financial platform, designed to provide borderless access to USD accounts, cross-border payments, global investments, and everyday spending through stablecoin-powered rails.The announcement comes at a time when traditional financial systems continue to present barriers for users in emerging markets. Cross-border transactions often rely on legacy infrastructure built around correspondent banking networks, leading to delays, high fees, and limited accessibility. For freelancers, remote workers, and businesses operating internationally, these limitations are not occasional challenges but daily constraints.Fasset addresses these challenges by building a financial system designed for the internet era. Instead of relying on traditional banking rails, the platform operates on stablecoin-native infrastructure, enabling users to hold, send, spend, and invest value globally with greater speed and predictability.“At its core, the problem isn’t access to financial tools, it’s the infrastructure those tools depend on,” said a spokesperson for Fasset. “We are building a system where money moves as freely as information, without the delays and restrictions that define traditional finance.”A key component of the platform is its global USD account, which allows users to hold and transact in dollar-denominated value without needing a foreign bank account. This provides a more stable financial foundation for users in regions where local currencies may fluctuate or where access to USD is limited.Cross-border payments, one of the most persistent challenges in global finance , are also being redefined. Transactions that once took days can now settle in minutes, reducing both cost and uncertainty for individuals and businesses alike. This shift is particularly impactful for the growing freelance economy, where timely and reliable access to earnings is essential.The platform also introduces a globally accepted payment card , enabling users to spend digital assets seamlessly in everyday life. By connecting stablecoin balances to real-world payment networks, the gap between digital finance and physical commerce is significantly reduced. Users can pay online, in-store, or withdraw cash, creating a more practical and immediate use case for digital assets.In addition to payments and spending, the platform provides access to a broad range of global investment opportunities. Users can explore digital assets, equities, commodities, and tokenized real-world assets within a single ecosystem. This removes many of the traditional barriers that have historically limited investment access in emerging markets.Fasset’s interest-free, Shariah-compliant financial model further aligns with the needs of key regions, offering a structure that prioritizes ethical financial principles while supporting modern use cases. This approach reflects a broader shift toward financial systems that emphasize transparency, accessibility, and long-term value creation.Recent market data highlights the growing demand for such solutions. Emerging markets are experiencing rapid adoption of digital financial tools, driven by increasing participation in global work, rising remittance flows, and the need for more stable stores of value. As financial behavior evolves, users are seeking platforms that can support multiple needs within a single, integrated system.The platform’s growth reflects this trend, with over two million users across more than 125 countries already utilizing its services. Many begin with a single use case, such as receiving payments or sending money internationally, before expanding into savings, spending, and investment features over time.Looking ahead, Fasset is focused on building the foundational layer for a more connected global financial system. As stablecoin infrastructure continues to mature, the company sees an opportunity to redefine how individuals and businesses interact with money across borders.“The future of finance will not be limited by geography,” the spokesperson added. “It will be defined by systems that are open, programmable, and accessible to anyone, anywhere. That is the direction we are building toward.”As emerging markets continue to adopt new financial technologies, platforms built on borderless infrastructure are expected to play a central role in shaping the next phase of global finance.About FassetFasset is a global financial platform designed to provide borderless access to banking, investing, payments, and wealth-building tools. Built on stablecoin-powered infrastructure, the platform enables users to open USD accounts, move money internationally, spend globally, and access a range of investment opportunities within a single, compliant ecosystem.

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