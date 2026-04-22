Precise Chiropractic Highlights Whole-Body Recovery as Demand for Injury Care Rises in Maryland

CROFTON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A patient-focused chiropractic clinic serving Crofton, Bowie, Odenton, Gambrills, Davidsonville, Crownsville, and Millersville is expanding awareness of its integrated treatment model as more patients seek long-term solutions for pain and injury recovery.The clinic reports increasing demand for care related to whiplash and auto accident injuries, as well as chronic pain tied to desk work, exercise limitations, and everyday movement. Rather than treating symptoms in isolation, Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation combines chiropractic adjustments with functional rehabilitation programs designed to restore mobility and improve quality of life.“Many patients come to us believing their pain is something they have to live with,” said Dr. Lief Hands, Clinical Director. “Our focus is helping them understand that pain is not normal, and more importantly, that there is a structured path back to movement, strength, and independence.”With more than two decades of clinical experience, Dr. Hands holds a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College and is licensed in Maryland. He is Spinal Trauma Team Certified and has advanced training in whiplash injury biomechanics, allowing the clinic to take a more precise, evidence-based approach to injury care.The clinic’s model centers on identifying the root cause of pain and building personalized treatment plans that go beyond short-term relief. This includes a combination of spinal care, movement-based rehabilitation, therapeutic techniques, and patient education to support long-term outcomes.Patients frequently seek care for conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, herniated discs, TMJ dysfunction, and joint-related issues like shoulder or hip pain. Many of these conditions affect not only comfort, but also the ability to work, exercise, or participate in daily activities.One patient shared their experience after struggling with chronic back pain that limited their ability to stay active: “Sitting at a desk job really took a toll on me, but thanks to the team I’ve been able to get back to the gym and my normal routine again.”Another patient noted the difference in approach compared to previous care: “I had tried other providers with only temporary relief. The combination of rehabilitation and adjustments here made a lasting difference, and the plan was tailored specifically to me.”This emphasis on combining chiropractic care with rehabilitation reflects a broader shift in patient expectations. Individuals are increasingly looking for care that helps them return to function, not just reduce pain temporarily.Located at 2191 Defense Highway, Suite 222 in Crofton, Precise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation continues to serve as a trusted option for local residents seeking non-invasive, personalized care. Patients can request appointments or speak with a chiropractor directly to discuss symptoms and treatment options.As awareness grows around the impact of untreated injuries and chronic pain, the clinic aims to remain a consistent resource for patients looking to regain control of their health and movement.About Precise Chiropractic & RehabilitationPrecise Chiropractic & Rehabilitation is a chiropractic clinic based in Crofton, Maryland, providing personalized care that combines chiropractic treatment with functional rehabilitation. Serving Crofton and surrounding areas, the clinic focuses on helping patients reduce pain, restore movement, and improve quality of life through evidence-based, patient-centered care.

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